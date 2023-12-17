Tesla quietly delivering some ‘Foundation Series’ Cybertrucks in Texas

By

Tesla seems to be delivering some of its early “Foundation Series” Cybertrucks in Texas, as many units have recently been spotted in the outbound lot at the company’s Gigafactory, while others have been seen preparing for delivery at a showroom in Austin.

On Saturday, X user Aaron George shared video footage from a Tesla store in Austin, Texas, showing two Foundation Series Cybertrucks reportedly being prepared for delivery. George said he was at the Tesla store to take delivery of his own Model 3 Performance, which had him sticking around the site for several hours where he was able to talk with a couple of the store’s employees.

In a phone conversation with Teslarati, George said that he spoke with a worker at the store who told him the Foundation Series Cybertrucks were being prepared for delivery, though the worker did not disclose whether they were dual- or tri-motor trims and the operation was being handled fairly discreetly. The employee also said that, while the Tesla store had two Cybertrucks at the time, as many as three more units were reportedly en route and were also expected to arrive on Saturday.

George said he couldn’t get close enough to see the name badges on the vehicles, though the worker said that they were planned for delivery on Sunday. Later in the day, the operations advisor for the store told him that one owner would be taking delivery later on Saturday night after all, as it was expected to receive a significant amount of attention on Sunday.

The worker also added that the Foundation Series would be primarily ramped up for Texas and California buyers at this point, suggesting that proximity to Gigafactory Texas may be a factor in who takes delivery first.

You can see Aaron George’s original post on X below, including a short video of the Cybertrucks as they’re backed into the service area to be cleaned and prepped for delivery.

Tons of Foundation Series Cybertrucks here at the Austin Showroom for their delivery tomorrow! @SawyerMerritt @omead pic.twitter.com/qGsS7qb7Ag — Aaron George (@AaronJoelGeorge) December 16, 2023

Along with George’s account, another user in the Tesla CyberTruck Facebook group shared photos from the outbound lot at Giga Texas, featuring several Foundation Series Cybertruck units that looked like they were being prepared to be sent out. The photos appear to show at least 21 Cybertrucks in the lot, including the very difficult-to-see Foundation Series badges on the panel just in front of the driver’s door.

You can see the photos from Facebook user Andrew Lake below, complete with one photo in which Lake circled the ultralight Foundation Series badges, and another which is zoomed way in to be able to see it.

