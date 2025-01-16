Tesla developing more comprehensive Cybertruck camera cleaning system

By

Tesla has confirmed that it is developing a more comprehensive cleaning solution for the Cybertruck’s cameras.

The update was announced by the official Tesla AI account on social media platform X.

Customer complaints:

Instead of a traditional rearview mirror, the Cybertruck uses a rear camera to provide drivers with a video feed of their vehicles’ rear.

Similar to other Teslas, the Cybertruck is also fitted with a suite of cameras that provide a surround view of the vehicle.

However, some Cybertruck owners such as @DirtyTesla have observed that the Cybertruck’s cameras tend to get obscured by dirt.

Another Cybertruck owner, @cybrtrkguy, also joked that if he does not specifically clean his Cybertruck’s cameras every drive, he gets “multiple cameras blocked or blinded” errors.

Sounds like we should add fun flavored coating — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) January 14, 2025

Give that camera a little bit of personal attention, won’t you — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) January 14, 2025

Tesla AI team’s comments:

Initially, the Tesla AI team’s responses to the Cybertruck owners’ comments were lighthearted, with the team stating that the all-electric pickup truck’s cameras probably need a bit of personal attention.

These comments, however, received some criticism from longtime FSD tester Chuck Cook, who noted that Tesla should probably have a plan for the Cybertruck’s dirty camera issues, especially when FSD Unsupervised gets released.

“While I agree cleaning cameras while supervised is definitely something we need to consider, having an official post from Tesla AI about cleaning our own cameras is a bit concerning. You have a plan for this right? Unsupervised can’t have customers wiping cameras,” Cook wrote in a response on X.

On a more serious note, a more comprehensive cleaning solution is being worked on — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) January 16, 2025

An upcoming solution:

The Tesla AI team responded to Cook’s concerns by confirming that the electric vehicle maker is indeed working on an updated solution to ensure that the Cybertruck’s cameras are not obscured.

“On a more serious note, a more comprehensive cleaning solution is being worked on,” the Tesla AI team wrote in a post on X.

Such a solution would be invaluable, especially considering that Tesla is looking to launch robotaxi services in the near future.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla developing more comprehensive Cybertruck camera cleaning system