Elon Musk is on a mission to recruit hardcore software engineers for X, the social media platform that he eventually envisions could become the “everything app.”

Musk’s announcement for X’s job listings mirrors his priorities in his other companies, as he highlighted that X is focused on practical skills, not educational background or work experience.

Musk’s call:

Musk called for X applicants to send their best code samples to code@x.com.

“If you’re a hardcore software engineer and want to build the everything app, please join us by sending your best work to code@x.com.

“We don’t care where you went to school or even whether you went to school or what ‘big name’ company you worked at. Just show us your code,” Musk wrote in his post.

Between the lines:

Musk’s recruitment strategy mirrors his broader approach across his companies.

Even in his larger and more prolific companies like Tesla, Musk has focused more on hiring employees based on their skills.

“Please describe a few of the hardest problems you solved & exactly how you solved them,” Musk previously wrote on X when Giga Berlin was hiring for the facility’s ace engineering team.

X’s 2025:

X is expected to have a very busy 2025.

In a post to celebrate the new year, X CEO Linda Yaccarino outlined a number of updates that “X will connect you in ways you never thought possible” in 2025.

The X CEO also teased that services such as “X Money” and “X TV” will be rolled out in 2025.

Elon Musk’s X recruiting “hardcore software engineers”