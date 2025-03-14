Tesla has officially wrapped up the ability to order the legacy Model Y in the United States, now only showing the new “Juniper” version and its Launch Series trim in the Online Design Studio.

Tesla launched the new Model Y in the United States in early February, and deliveries of the vehicle have officially started. While other trims of the new-look Model Y are available in other countries, Tesla has not started offering those in the United States quite yet.

However, the legacy Model Y and its several configurations are now no longer available for purchase in the U.S., at least for a custom order. Those who are looking for a deal on the best-selling car in the world for the past two years can still snag whatever is left in inventory.

🚨 BREAKING: Tesla is now only offering the new Model Y in the United States in its online configurator. The legacy Model Y is still available through inventory, but is no longer being produced for custom orders. pic.twitter.com/4rdA7LKZl1 — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 14, 2025

The sunsetting of the legacy Model Y is the closing of a chapter that truly launched Tesla into the stratosphere.

Although the Model 3 found plenty of mainstream success for Tesla in its first few years, the Model Y was the vehicle that really made the company successful. It disrupted the operations of other companies, and, in conjunction with the Model Y, made OEMs take EVs seriously.

The Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in the world in 2023 and 2024. With the improvements to ride comfort, suspension, and cabin noise, along with the various changes to the exterior, Tesla has a chance to continue its run with the Model Y in 2025 — as long as it can ramp production in a timely manner and keep demand up.

The latter does not seem like it will be a huge problem as it is still a high-demand vehicle.

Tesla unveiled the Model Y on March 15, 2019, so its first design was eliminated nearly five years before its initial appearance.