News
Tesla discontinues legacy Model Y in the U.S. for custom order
Tesla has officially wrapped up the ability to order the legacy Model Y in the United States, now only showing the new “Juniper” version and its Launch Series trim in the Online Design Studio.
Tesla launched the new Model Y in the United States in early February, and deliveries of the vehicle have officially started. While other trims of the new-look Model Y are available in other countries, Tesla has not started offering those in the United States quite yet.
However, the legacy Model Y and its several configurations are now no longer available for purchase in the U.S., at least for a custom order. Those who are looking for a deal on the best-selling car in the world for the past two years can still snag whatever is left in inventory.
🚨 BREAKING: Tesla is now only offering the new Model Y in the United States in its online configurator.
The legacy Model Y is still available through inventory, but is no longer being produced for custom orders. pic.twitter.com/4rdA7LKZl1
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 14, 2025
The sunsetting of the legacy Model Y is the closing of a chapter that truly launched Tesla into the stratosphere.
Although the Model 3 found plenty of mainstream success for Tesla in its first few years, the Model Y was the vehicle that really made the company successful. It disrupted the operations of other companies, and, in conjunction with the Model Y, made OEMs take EVs seriously.
The Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in the world in 2023 and 2024. With the improvements to ride comfort, suspension, and cabin noise, along with the various changes to the exterior, Tesla has a chance to continue its run with the Model Y in 2025 — as long as it can ramp production in a timely manner and keep demand up.
The latter does not seem like it will be a huge problem as it is still a high-demand vehicle.
Tesla unveiled the Model Y on March 15, 2019, so its first design was eliminated nearly five years before its initial appearance.
News
U.S. AG Pam Bondi: Tesla Molotov attack suspect facing up to 20 years in prison
The U.S. Attorney General confirmed that a Tesla attacker, who threw Molotov cocktails at a store, is now facing up to 20 years in prison.
It appears that an anti-Tesla activist who is suspected of throwing Molotov cocktails at one of the electric vehicle maker’s stores is now looking at a potentially long prison sentence.
This is, at least, as per United States Attorney General Pam Bondi, who recently shared her insights in a FOX News segment.
Tesla Attacks and Trump Warning
Tesla locations and vehicles have been subjected to numerous attacks as of late, from stores being shot up to vehicles being vandalized and set on fire in suspected arson incidents. In one case, a Tesla store in Salem, Oregon, was attacked with Molotov cocktails.
President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to people attacking Teslas, stating that he considers such actions as domestic terrorism. While addressing the issue, Trump warned that anyone caught deliberately harming Tesla will be going through “hell.”
Attorney General’s Update
During a recent FOX News segment, US Attorney General Pam Bondi reiterated that anyone targeting others over political beliefs would be caught and punished accordingly. She highlighted that investigations are underway to find out who is behind the violent actions, and she also confirmed that a Tesla attacker, who threw Molotov cocktails at a store, is now facing up to 20 years in prison.
“If you targeted someone, if you went after someone because of their political affiliation, we will be investigating you. We will be looking at you, because that’s the weaponization, and it has to stop. For instance, look what they’re continuing to do to Elon Musk. They are targeting Tesla dealerships, the stations where you charge a Tesla. They’re vandalizing cars. I have already directed an investigation be opened to see how this is being funded. Who is behind this?
“We have people we’re locking up on that. We have someone in jail right now from one of the dealerships. They threw a Molotov cocktail through a dealership. They’re looking at up to 20 years in prison. So, if you’re going to touch a Tesla, go to a dealership, or do anything, you better watch out, because we’re coming after you. And if you’re funding this, we’re coming after you. We’re going to find out who you are,” Bondi stated.
News
SpaceX readies to rescue astronauts from International Space Station
SpaceX is readying to launch the Crew-10 mission this evening, which will bring home U.S. astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have been stuck on the International Space Station for nine months.
SpaceX is working alongside NASA to bring the two astronauts home, and all systems and weather conditions are looking ideal to launch the mission this evening from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
All systems are looking good and weather is exceptional for tonight’s Falcon 9 launch of @NASA‘s Crew-10 to the @Space_Station → https://t.co/VPdhVwQFNJ pic.twitter.com/wZ9LvZAnYn
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 14, 2025
Boeing was originally tasked with the rescue mission.
The company sent a Starliner aircraft to the ISS in late September in an effort to bring Williams and Wilmore home. However, malfunctioning thrusters and other issues on the Starliner aircraft prevented NASA from giving the green light to the astronauts to board and come home.
SpaceX was then tasked with bringing the two home, and it appears they will be on their way shortly.
The launch was intended to occur on Wednesday, but a last-minute problem with the rocket’s ground systems forced SpaceX and NASA to delay until at least Friday. Things are looking more ideal for a launch this evening.
The launch is targeted for 7:03 p.m. ET, but another backup opportunity is available tomorrow, March 15, at 6:41 p.m.
SpaceX writes about the Dragon spacecraft that will be used for the mission:
“The Dragon spacecraft supporting this mission previously flew NASA’s Crew-3, Crew-5, and Crew-7 missions to and from the space station. This will be the second flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched the SES 03b mPOWER-e mission. Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.”
The mission will not only aim to bring the two astronauts who have been stranded for nine months home, but it will also conduct new research to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit.
If Crew-10 launches at the planned time this evening, it will dock to the ISS at 11:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night.
News
Tesla is making a comeback in Norway and Sweden this March
Tesla’s comeback is headlined by the new Model Y, which recently started deliveries to European customers.
Vehicle registration data from Norway and Sweden suggests that Tesla sales are rebounding this March, driven by the new Model Y. The rebound comes after Tesla experienced a downturn in several European markets in the first two months of 2025.
Tesla Model Y Reclaims Top Spot in Norway
Tesla’s sales are showing signs of recovery in Norway, the world’s EV stronghold. As per data from Norwegian Electric Vehicle Statistics, which is updated in real time, the new Model Y has surged to the top of registration charts this March. As of writing, Tesla has logged 485 Model Y registrations this month.
The Model 3 is showing strength in Norway as well, coming in second with 267 units this March so far. For context, the Tesla Model Y only saw 283 registrations in the same period in February, while the Model 3 saw 129.
Sweden Sees Model Y Registration Rise
The Tesla Model Y is also staging a comeback in Sweden, with the all-electric crossover ranking as the third most registered vehicle through March 12, as per Car.info data cited by CarUp. With 318 units already registered this March, the Model Y has already outpaced January’s total of 299 and is closing in on February’s 479.
The Tesla Model 3, however, lags with just 60 registrations in March so far. This could be attributed to the fact that the Model 3 is still imported, while the Model Y is produced in Gigafactory Berlin, Tesla’s European factory.
New Model Y Fuels Optimism
Tesla’s rough 2025 start saw sales plummet in markets such as Norway and Sweden, where February losses exceeded 40%. Yet, early March data points to a potential shift, thanks to the start of customer deliveries of the new Model Y.
While full March outcomes remain uncertain, the upswing in registrations—especially in EV-centric Norway—offers hope that Tesla can reclaim ground lost to rivals in January and February. This could also suggest that Tesla may be able to end Q1 2025 on a strong note.
U.S. AG Pam Bondi: Tesla Molotov attack suspect facing up to 20 years in prison
SpaceX readies to rescue astronauts from International Space Station
Tesla discontinues legacy Model Y in the U.S. for custom order
Tesla at risk of 95% crash, claims billionaire hedge fund manager
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
Tesla contract with Baltimore paused after city ‘decided to go in a different direction’
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Tesla at risk of 95% crash, claims billionaire hedge fund manager
-
News1 week ago
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
-
News1 week ago
Tesla contract with Baltimore paused after city ‘decided to go in a different direction’
-
News1 week ago
Tesla launches fresh U.S. promotions for the Model 3
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla mulls adding a new feature to fight off vandals as anti-Musk protests increase
-
Elon Musk3 days ago
President Donald Trump buys a Tesla at the White House – Here’s which model he chose
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
Tesla UK sales up over 20% despite Elon Musk backlash
-
News3 days ago
Elon Musk comments on Tesla’s massive Monday stock slide