By

Tesla has shared a new video about the design and engineering of the refreshed Model Y, revealing a few new features and talks from some of the company’s top executives.

In a new video released on social media on Saturday, Tesla shared a few new details about the design and engineering of the so-called Model Y “Juniper,” which the company launched in multiple markets in recent weeks as expected. The interview features Head of Design Franz von Holzhausen, who talks about the approach to the design of the new Model Y, along with interviews with multiple other executives and engineers from the company.

“When we set out to redesign the Model Y, we looked at trying to give the car a little bit more of its own unique personality,” von Holzhausen says in the video’s intro.

The video also includes a few moments from Tesla’s Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy, along with a few others from the company.

READ MORE ON TESLA’S NEW MODEL Y:



Tesla Model Y refresh: other new features in the 2025 release

Tesla Model Y front camera

The new Model Y includes a front fascia camera with a 180-degree scope of view, offering improvements for “automatic assisted driving and advanced smart summon,” as stated by the company last month. The new video details nine cameras overall for optimal viewing angles to assist the Autopilot and Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) systems.

Tesla Model Y front lightbar and reflective rear lightbar

As was revealed upon Tesla’s initial release of the new 2025 Model Y, the design includes both a front lightbar and a reflective rear lightbar, both of which represent pretty major exterior changes from the legacy version of the SUV. In the video, Tesla’s Creative Manager of Design Sahm Jafari points out how the front lightbar makes the Model Y refresh look a little bit wider, along with boosting the amount of air running over the front tires for a slight improvement to aerodynamics.

Tesla has released a deep dive on the design and engineering of the new Model Y. There’s a great tidbit about giving it “its own unique personality,” and how the new light bar gives it a wider look. Check it out: pic.twitter.com/6XcvpMLiMP — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) February 8, 2025

Tesla Model Y frunk and drain plug

The Model Y also includes what the company calls a more “utility-focused” frunk, including a drain plug that makes it easy to use the space as a wash station, cooler, or otherwise. Tesla also says it plans to release some new, specifically designed accessories for the Model Y frunk for even more use cases.

Tesla Model Y tires

The Model Y “Juniper” also comes with upgraded tires developed by Tesla to be even more efficient than the legacy model, offering lower resistance for improved handling and less in-cabin road noise.

Tesla Model Y rear screen with Bluetooth pairing

The new Model Y also includes a rear infotainment screen with the ability to pair with up to two Bluetooth headsets, letting the driver and other passengers listen to the media of their choice while children or other rear passengers can tune into what they want. The vehicle includes 16 speakers total, and the video also contains details on how Tesla hid some of them to make the audio as immersive as possible.

Tesla Model Y upgraded acoustic glass

Tesla’s upgraded acoustic glass and its other design improvements result in a noise reduction of 20 percent, according to the video. One of these improvements includes the vehicle’s upgraded seals, which let the blowers run at lower speeds than those of the legacy Model Y—ultimately contributing to the lower in-cabin volume.

You can see the full video about the refreshed Model Y below, as released by Tesla on Saturday.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Tesla reveals new Model Y refresh features in latest video