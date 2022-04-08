Tesla’s Elon Musk to hold AMA session to address Twitter employees’ concerns

By

Tesla CEO and new Twitter board member Elon Musk will be holding an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with the social media company’s employees. The AMA session was reportedly conceived following a week of internal complaints and concerns from some Twitter employees about what the CEO may do to the social media platform.

The announcement of the AMA with Musk reportedly came from CEO Parag Agrawal. In a company-wide email, the CEO reportedly stated that an AMA would be a good way for Twitter employees to ask their questions and air their concerns about Elon Musk to Elon Musk directly. This could be a good idea considering that some Twitter employees have expressed concerns that the CEO could damage the company’s culture and make it more difficult for workers to do their jobs.

“We say that Twitter is what’s happening and what people are talking about right now. Often, we at Twitter are what’s happening and what people are talking about. That has certainly been the case this week. Following our board announcement, many of you have had different types of questions about Elon Musk, and I want to welcome you to ask those questions to him,” Agrawal said.

Elon Musk’s upcoming AMA with Twitter employees was confirmed by Twitter spokesperson Brenden Lee, though he did not provide any additional details about the session. The Washington Post, which initially posted the story of the upcoming AMA, shared a number of messages from Twitter employees who had concerns about Elon Musk.

One particular employee asked if a Twitter worker tweeted some of the things that Musk had posted, they would likely be the subject of an HR investigation. The employee in question reportedly asked in a company Slack channel if “board members (are) held to the same standard.” Another post from an employee noted that it is difficult to welcome Musk since his values seemed to contradict Twitter’s own values.

“We know that he has caused harm to workers, the trans community, women, and others with less power in the world. How are we going to reconcile this decision with our values? Does innovation trump humanity?” The employee asked.

Another Twitter employee who claimed to have worked at Tesla also stated that he “witnessed the awful changes in company culture that followed” Musk’s appointment as CEO of the EV maker. “I’m extremely unnerved right now, because I’ve seen what he can do firsthand,” the Twitter employee noted. Interestingly enough, the former Tesla employee referenced Musk’s management style during the hardest days of the original Roadster’s ramp, which resulted in Tesla almost being bankrupt. Such a time has been described by Musk as one of the most challenging in his career.

Twitter executives have reportedly been reminding the company’s workers that the social media platform’s culture is still the same, even with Elon Musk as a board member and single largest shareholder. The executives further noted that Musk would not be put in charge of major decisions and that CEO Agrawal will still be “the tiebreaker.”

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to [email protected] to give us a heads up.

Tesla’s Elon Musk to hold AMA session to address Twitter employees’ concerns