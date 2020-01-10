Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a 'wild' man who can beat auto giants: ‘Shark Tank’ Judge Barbara Corcoran

Tesla shares have been really hot of late and this resulted in the conversion of critics into believers such as “Mr. Wonderful” Kevin O’Leary; and now, another Shark Tank judge has explained why she loves the company and why Elon Musk is a winner.

The founder of The Corcoran Group and Shark Tank judge Barbara Corcoran weighed in on Tesla stock performance and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s leadership style during a Yahoo! Finance video segment.

“All you have to do is get a Tesla or borrow and drive around and you are sold,” Corcoran, who also owns a Tesla and the company’s stock, said.

On Thursday, TSLA was downgraded by Baird from “Outperform” to “Neutral” and CFRA also downgraded it from “Hold” to “Sell” after closing on Wednesday. Corcoran had a no-holds-barred reaction to this. “These guys are just hedging their bets. They don’t want to be wrong on their predictions so they’re taking it down a little. It’s all nonsense,” she said.

When asked by host Zack Guzman if she owns a Tesla, the multimillionaire businesswoman jokingly explained that she loves the Tesla and that the dashboard alone is enough to convince her. “Nicely made car, gorgeous,” she added.

The entrepreneur known for her rags to riches story described the Tesla chief as someone who can beat the automotive giants.

“You always need a guy that’s a wild man like he is to create something new and by the time the big guys wake up to it they can never catch up,” she said. “Any great leader is rough. Any great leader has a strong opinion and isn’t so smooth on the edges and drives at home, but that’s what you want when you want to reinvent a category and that’s what he has done.”

When asked about how the electric car maker struggled during the first half of 2019 while registering profits in Q3, Corcoran had a witty rebuttal,“…if you could just look at it long-term and realize that their product and the end drives the company, the product itself it’s so phenomenally much better than everything. I’ve driven them all. You just have to go buy yourself a Tesla, you’ll never say another word against Tesla in your life.”

Given that Corcoran owns TSLA stock, her praises and claims hold water. Just this week, Tesla became the most valuable American automotive company ever with a market capitalization approaching $83 billion. For a very young company, that is quite an achievement. Likewise, all eyes are glued on what’s happening in Germany where Tesla is gearing to construct its Gigafactory 4 that will produce half a million vehicles to serve the European market.

Here’s the segment on Yahoo Finance where Corcoran shared her thoughts about Tesla and Elon Musk: