Tesla Cybertruck makes a believer out of analyst: '(It's) in a different Technology Orbit'

The Tesla Cybertruck may very well be a sign of things to come for the electric car maker, as it is a vehicle that embodies a completely different “technology orbit” compared to the company’s other cars. These findings were recently related by an ardent Tesla bull following a visit to the Fremont factory.

Global Equities Research analyst Trip Chowdhry shared some of his insights from his Fremont visit in an article on finance website StreetInsider. Outlining his thoughts, the analyst stated that the Cybertruck’s technology is something that is “exponentially over and beyond both Model S and Model X.” “(The) Cybertruck is completely in a different Technology Orbit,” Chowdhry wrote.

Explaining further, Chowdhry also noted that based on what he has seen, he would not be surprised if Tesla ends up creating a lineup of vehicles based on the Cybertruck. Propelled by the Model 3 and Model Y, the analyst stated that Tesla may very well launch a “CyberCar,” which would likely be more aggressively priced compared to the company’s current vehicles.

The Tesla Cybertruck is unlike any of the company’s other vehicles, being unashamedly huge and brutalist. It packs a lot of power and off-road capabilities that Tesla’s other vehicles are not readily capable of, mostly because it was engineered from the ground up to be as tough as possible. But inasmuch as the Cybertruck is radical for its design, it is also groundbreaking for its potential battery costs. The truck is heavy and will likely have a large battery pack, yet the vehicle will only cost slightly more than the Model Y crossover Tesla will start delivering this summer.

This implies several interesting scenarios. Based on the Cybertruck’s specs, estimated weight, size, and up to 500 miles of range, one can assume that it will require a fairly large battery pack. Yet the vehicle’s top-tier Tri-Motor AWD variant is priced below $70,000 before options, seemingly implying that Tesla has reduced its battery costs to a substantial degree.

This makes the Cybertruck a very compelling vehicle to purchase. For the price of a premium crossover SUV like the Jaguar I-PACE, buyers can acquire a 500-mile monster EV with full off-road capability, six seats, standard Autopilot, and enough acceleration to hit 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. That’s a difficult combination to beat.

Tesla has a trend of constantly improving, not just year-over-year, but quarter-over-quarter as well. Based on Chowdhry’s recent comments, it appears that the Cybertruck is the next step in Tesla’s evolution as a car manufacturer. And if more “cyber”-inspired vehicles are indeed in the pipeline, the massive electric pickup could very well be the start of a whole new breed of affordable, long-range, performance EVs.

The Cybertruck’s Dual and Tri-Motor variants cost $49,900 and $69,900 respectively will begin production in late 2021, with the $39,990 Single-Motor entering its initial building phase the following year. The vehicle was recently recognized as the Concept Car of the Year and has been the subject of many pieces of pop-culture since its unveiling in mid-November.