Tesla's Elon Musk updates worldwide Gigafactory naming system

CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla will start referring to its Gigafactories using the word “Giga” and then adding the mostly understood location name.

The Tesla chief tweeted about the new naming convention Friday night. At the moment, Tesla has three operational Gigafactories and expects to begin construction of a fourth Gigafactory near Berlin soon.

Setting a convention on how Gigafactories will be referred to will help avoid confusion as mainstream media, consumers, and Tesla fans usually refer to these facilities as Giga followed by the number based on the date the factories went online. Others also refer to the factories as Giga followed by either the country or city where the factories are located.

Going with nomenclature of Giga [most widely understood location name] vs Giga #, so Giga Shanghai, Giga Nevada, Giga New York & Giga Berlin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2020

The Gigafactory 1 will now be called Giga Nevada. This facility broke ground in June 2014 just outside Sparks, Nevada and is primarily focused on designing and producing batteries for Tesla. In 2018, the said Gigafactory became the highest-volume battery plant in the world with an annualized rate of roughly 20 GWh. Tesla’s battery acquisitions to help produce batteries that will ultimately extend the range of its vehicles are proving to be well worth their costs as they are helping the brand dominate competitors in the future.

The Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo will now be referred to as Giga New York. This 1.2-million sq. ft facility is key for producing the Solar Roof Tiles and the Powerwall. Tesla is stepping on the pedal this year and begins 2020 by offering its solar customers incentives in its latest referral program update.

Meanwhile, its Gigafactory 3 in China will simply be called Giga Shanghai. Tesla’s first car factory outside of the United State has now achieved a run rate of 3,000 units per week according to the company’s most recent updates. The Shanghai factory will be key in conquering the biggest automotive market in the globe and should help the brand in exploring other markets in Asia.

In the same conversation on Twitter, Musk chimed in on the issues hounding the upcoming Gigafactory 4 in Grunheide which will now be referred to as Giga Berlin. The Tesla chief clarified that its first factory in Europe will not be using 372 cubic meters of water per hour as implied by those expressing concerns that Tesla might cause water supply issues in the community, and the carmaker is also trying to shed light on the confusion that it’s clearing a natural forest to build a factory for its green cars.

“Sounds like we need to clear up a few things! Tesla won’t use this much net water on a daily basis. It’s possibly a rare peak usage case, but not an everyday event. Also, this is not a natural forest — it was planted for use as cardboard & only a small part will be used for GF4,” Musk wrote.

“…Giga Berlin will build sustainable energy vehicles using sustainable energy, so net environmental impact will be extremely positive,” he added.

Tesla hopes to begin construction of the Giga Berlin in March. It is expected to create around 8,000 jobs for locals and and interested workers from across the region. The car factory will produce 150,000 vehicles during its initial phase and is expected to up production to 500,000 units in the future.