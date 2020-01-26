Tesla’s Elon Musk surprises passerby in Cybertruck as Jay Leno drives down iconic SpaceX street

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was spotted riding shotgun in the futuristic Cybertruck and cruising near SpaceX headquarters while filming a segment for the Emmy Award-winning motoring show Jay Leno’s Garage.

Musk and all-around car guru and comedian Jay Leno were spotted cruising down Hawtorne’s Crenshaw Blvd. in the all-electric Tesla pickup truck late Friday afternoon.

Instagram user gorgeouserika shared a short video of the Cybertruck sighting where Elon Musk is seen waving to her from the passenger side while Jay Leno pilots the monstrous truck past the Boring Company’s Los Angeles test tunnel.

“There you go, Jay Leno and Elon cruising down Crenshaw in this … car,” gorgeouserika was heard saying in the video.

The Cybertruck sighting video also shows the impressive headroom of the upcoming Cybertruck. The Tesla chief is approximately 6’2” in height and there’s still a good amount of clearance between Musk’s head and the Cybertrucks roof.

This latest Cybertruck sighting corroborates Teslarait’s report that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the Cybertruck were spotted filming late Friday afternoon for an upcoming segment for Jay Leno’s Garage.

Elon Musk was photographed by a Teslarati source while appearing to inspect the motorized rear tonneau of the truck’s “vault” with Leno’s film crew around him.

Elon Musk inspecting Tesla Cybertruck prior to filming segment for Jay Leno’s Garage behind SpaceX HQ in Hawthorne, CA

Another shot featured the upcoming all-electric utility truck glistening under the California sun and framed near the Tesla Supercharger monolith.

Tesla Cybertruck filming a segment for Jay Leno’s Garage at the Design Center in Hawthorne, CA

During the said filming for a segment on Jay Leno’s Garage, the Cybertruck was flanked by the black truck of the camera crew and a Model 3. In the shot below the Cybertruck was captured in the same frame with the Space X headquarters and its iconic Falcon 9 rocket booster.

Tesla Cybertruck and Elon Musk filming for Jay Leno’s Garage (Souce: Teslarati via Anonymous tipster)

The upcoming Tesla Model Y crossover was also earlier rumored to appear in the same show following an impromptu tour of the vehicle’s interior at the San Luis Obispo Supercharger in the past week, but it wasn’t caught on camera last Friday.

Teslarati has reached out to the program staff at Jay Leno’s Garage for confirmation of the airing time of the presumed segment. We will provide an update via Twitter and Instagram upon hearing back.