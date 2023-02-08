Tesla to present Elon Musk’s Master Plan Part 3 during Investor Day

By

Details of Elon Musk’s Master Plan Part 3 will be discussed during Tesla’s upcoming Investor Day event on March 1, 2023. The update was shared by the Tesla CEO in a post on Twitter.

“Master Plan 3, the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth will be presented on March 1. The future is bright!” Musk wrote.

In March 2022, Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter that he was working on Master Plan Part 3, the third general strategy for Tesla for the future. The CEO provided some hints about Master Plan Part 3’s general ideas, stating that it would be all about scaling Tesla’s operations to make it a global force and artificial intelligence.

Unlike the first Master Plan and Master Plan Part Deux, Musk noted that Master Plan Part 3 will also include sections related to his other companies like SpaceX and The Boring Company. “Main Tesla subjects will be scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI. But I will also Include sections about SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company,” Musk wrote.

Elon Musk released his first Master Plan in 2006, which outlined a strategy for Tesla to move from a niche EV maker that builds cars like the original Roadster to a mainstream automaker that makes cars like the Model 3. The plan also touched on the potential for electric vehicle owners to use renewable energy sources like solar power to charge their cars.

Ten years after the first Master Plan, Tesla CEO Elon Musk released Master Plan, Part 2 in 2016, which highlighted the company’s goals to expand into various vehicle segments, including heavy-duty trucks, pickups, and urban transportation. It also put a focus on Tesla Energy and solar products, as well as the development of advanced driver-assist systems like Autopilot. The company’s plans for a Robotaxi Network were also outlined.

Considering Musk’s focus on scaling Tesla’s operations to extreme size, Master Plan Part 3 would likely include a section about the company’s upcoming affordable car, which is expected to be priced in the $25,000 range. The vehicle’s inclusion in the upcoming Investor Day was confirmed as much by Tesla in its Q4 and FY 2022 Update Letter when the company noted that “our next generation vehicle platform is under development” and that “additional details” about the vehicle will be shared at Investor Day.

