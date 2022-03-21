Tesla’s Elon Musk teases key portions of Master Plan Part 3 — it’s a lot more ambitious

By

It appears that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s “Master Plan Part 3” will be his most ambitious yet. This time, the CEO’s Master Plan would not only be focused on Tesla’s capabilities as a single company. Musk’s other ventures, such as SpaceX and The Boring Company, would also be playing a role in the CEO’s third grand vision.

Musk shared his Master Plan Part 3 outline on Twitter recently, noting that the main Tesla subject of the new initiative involves ramping the electric vehicle and energy storage company to “extreme size.” Musk also specifically mentioned the company’s AI projects, hinting further at the idea of Tesla becoming a company focused on artificial intelligence.

More importantly, Musk also stated that Master Plan Part 3 would feature sections about SpaceX and The Boring Company. The CEO did not elaborate further about the topic, but it would not be surprising if Musk’s new Master Plan explains how each of his companies could work together towards a unified goal.

But I will also Include sections about SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2022

“Main Tesla subjects will be scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI. But I will also Include sections about SpaceX, Tesla, and The Boring Company,” Musk wrote. This inspired speculations that Musk may be exploring the idea of establishing a parent company for his primary ventures.

Elon Musk had previously responded positively to the idea of creating a holding company for his various projects, with the CEO stating back in December 2020 that a parent company for Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company was a “good idea.” In a way, an umbrella company for Musk’s ventures makes sense, considering that all of them are designed to push humanity forward.

Musk’s third Master Plan comes at a time when Tesla has already matured into a veteran electric vehicle maker that dominates the market with its premium EVs. Interestingly enough, Master Plan Part 3 is also coming at a time when Master Plan Part Deux has also not been fully accomplished. Master Plan Part Deux was published in 2016, and it outlined plans for the company to enter all vehicle segments, ramp Solar Roof installations, and deploy autonomous driving solutions.

So far, Tesla has not started deliveries of its Semi and Cybertruck, and the company is yet to launch vehicles in other segments like vans. Solar Roof installations have also proven more challenging than expected, and autonomous driving has proven itself to be extremely elusive. Tesla is making progress in each of Musk’s goals outlined in Master Plan Part Deux, but accomplishing them fully will likely still take some time.

