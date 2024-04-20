Tesla CEO Elon Musk postpones planned trip to India

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that his planned visit to India, which was reportedly scheduled for April 21-22, 2024, has been canceled. The CEO cited his current workload at Tesla as a reason for the postponement of his India trip, though he also noted that he is still looking forward to visiting the country later this year.

Reports of Musk’s postponed trip were initially posted on India’s CNBC TV18, though the CEO himself confirmed the update in a post on social media platform X. “Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year,” Musk wrote in his post.

Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2024

Prior to Musk’s announcement, it appeared that his trip to India was already fully planned. The CEO even noted on X that he was looking forward to meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The timing of Musk’s visit seemed fitting as India recently rolled out a new electric vehicle manufacturing policy that seemed designed to attract investments from companies like Tesla.

Previous reports suggested that Musk would be staying in the country for two days, from April 21-22, 2024. During his visit, Musk was expected to meet not only with Prime Minister Modi, but other key government officials as well. He was also reportedly expected to meet with industry representatives. Industry insiders further claimed that Musk would discuss Tesla and Starlink during his India visit.

While India seems to be ever-elusive for Tesla, Musk himself has noted during a previous X Spaces session that the country is becoming increasingly important. Thus, it would be a natural progression for a company like Tesla to establish a presence in India. “India is now the most populous country in the world, based on population. India should have electric cars just like every other country has electric cars. It’s a natural progression to provide Tesla electric vehicles in India,” Musk said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk postpones planned trip to India