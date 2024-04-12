Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s India visit scheduled for April 21-22: report

By

Recent reports have suggested that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s upcoming visit to India would last two days. During his visit, Musk would reportedly meet with several officials and industry representatives. An announcement outlining Tesla’s plans in India is also expected.

Elon Musk’s visit to India was recently confirmed by the CEO through his personal account on social media platform X. In his post, Musk noted that he was “Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India!” Musk, however, did not specify the date of his visit.

Citing industry sources, India’s CNBC-TV18 noted that Musk’s visit will be from April 21-22, 2024. During his two-day trip, Musk will reportedly meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other government officials. The Tesla CEO will also reportedly meet with industry representatives.

Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2024

The media outlet further claimed that Musk may announce two important projects in India. One of the projects would reportedly involve Tesla, while the other would involve Starlink. Previous reports have suggested that India is looking to attract a large investment from Tesla, as hinted at by a new EV policy that offers incentives to companies that are willing to make substantial investments in the country.

Similar to Tesla, Starlink has also been looking to enter India, but its rollout has proven quite challenging. As per CNBC-TV18, however, Starlink appears to have received government clearance to provide satellite internet services to domestic consumers. Other approvals are reportedly in the final stages as well.

Elon Musk noted in a recent X Spaces session that India is becoming an increasingly important country. Thus, it has become an ideal goal for companies like Tesla. “India is now the most populous country in the world, based on population. India should have electric cars just like every other country has electric cars. It’s a natural progression to provide Tesla electric vehicles in India,” Musk said.

Watch CNBC-TV18‘s segment on Elon Musk’s India visit in the video below.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s India visit scheduled for April 21-22: report