Elon Musk wants employees to brace for ‘biggest wave in Tesla history’ in Q3

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told employees in an internal email to “brace for the biggest wave in Tesla history” last night as the automaker preps for 2021’s third quarter to come to a close.

Historically, Tesla has put an extended emphasis on the end of a quarter to bump production and delivery figures before the publishing of its quarterly figures. Tesla has offered incentives like free Supercharging for customers to assist with end-of-quarter sales, but now Musk is calling on Tesla workers to “go super hardcore” for the next several weeks that could ensure the company’s largest Q3 in company history.

“The end of quarter delivery wave is unusually high this time, as we suffered (like the whole industry) from extremely severe parts shortages earlier this quarter,” Musk said in the email. Reuters initially reported the story.

Musk stated that the coming quarter close “is the biggest wave in Tesla history, but we got to get it done.” The closing of this quarter could establish plenty of momentum for Tesla as it heads into the final three-month span of the year, which has been anything but smooth sailing.

Tesla, like every other car company in the world, has struggled with parts shortages. Musk stated in the email that the beginning of Q3 was extremely difficult, and Tesla even built “a lot of cars with missing parts that needed to be added later.” Of course, these vehicles were not delivered until Tesla could install the part.

Tesla delivered 201,250 vehicles and produced 206,421 cars in Q2 2021. It was the first time the automaker managed to break through and deliver more than 200,000 vehicles in a quarter. However, Tesla has been dealing with unexpected delays with some models, and other cars in its lineup are sold out until the beginning of 2022. Additionally, Tesla has pushed back the production of its Cybertruck until late 2022 and the Tesla Roadster until 2023, Musk announced in August.

The demand for Tesla’s vehicles has continued to skyrocket. The company is currently building out two new manufacturing facilities that are set to begin production before the end of the year. One is in Austin, Texas, and the other near Berlin, Germany. Tesla will start production at both of these facilities with the Model Y, the automaker’s most popular vehicle.

