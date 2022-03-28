Tesla’s Elon Musk slams paywalled news in recent media critique

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently took a shot at media agencies that place their important articles behind paywalls. The CEO shared some of his insights on Twitter, which were posted as a response to a report which cited some of his comments about Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Just recently, The Washington Post published a piece about how US regulators reportedly played “mind games” with Elon Musk to get the executive to do what was needed for Tesla. The article claimed that officials from agencies such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) officials have appealed to Musk’s ego, and at times, used threats, to force Tesla into falling in line.

The Post included a comment from Musk, who brought up the owner of the publication, Amazon founder and fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos, once more. It was also mentioned that Musk shared some criticism over the Post’s decision to use paywalls for its online articles.

In a later comment on Twitter, Musk revealed that his comments were editorialized. The executive noted that his actual comment called out the Post for using paywalls even if the publication could obviously maintain its finances due to its connection with the Amazon founder. Musk also jabbed at Bezos for his yacht, which is so opulent that it has a support yacht. For comparison, Musk owns no yacht and has sold all his California houses.

“The Washington Post should [change] its tagline to ‘democracy dies behind [our] paywall.’ If you’re so concerned about democracy, stop forcing people to pay for (allegedly) important news! Your boss Bezos can certainly afford it, even after buying a support yacht for his yacht.” – Elon Musk.

Musk reiterated this point in a later post on Twitter, noting that “The Washington Post’s current slogan is “Democracy Dies in Darkness”. Catchy – for sure – but then what’s up with the paywall for news!?” Quite surprisingly, the CEO’s comments started conversations about whether his criticism of the Post was valid or not, with some commenters stating that publications rely on paywalls to avoid going under.

This is not the first time that Musk has set his sights on media practices. Back in 2018, Musk proposed the creation of a website where the public can rate “the core truth” of any article and track the “credibility score over time” of each journalist, editor, and publication. The idea enjoyed widespread support online despite the emergence of numerous articles criticizing it. However, Musk’s idea is yet to become a reality.

