Tesla shareholders to vote on TSLA stock split in annual shareholders meeting

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shareholders will be voting on a potential stock split during this year’s annual shareholder meeting. The update was posted by the company through its official Twitter account on Monday.

“Tesla will ask shareholders to vote at this year’s annual meeting to authorize additional shares in order to enable a stock split,” Tesla wrote.

The electric vehicle maker’s announcement appears to have been positively received by its shareholders. Following the announcement, TSLA shares rose over 4% on Monday’s pre-market. This hints that a stock split in the near future may very well be appreciated by Tesla’s investors.

Tesla provided more detail about its planned stock split in a recently-filed 8-K fling. “An 8-K filing from the electric vehicle maker provides additional information about the potential stock split.

“On March 28, 2022, Tesla, Inc. announced its plan to request stockholder approval at the upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for an increase in the number of authorized shares of common stock through an amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation in order to enable a stock split of the Company’s common stock in the form of a stock dividend. Tesla’s Board of Directors has approved the management proposal, but the stock dividend will be contingent on final Board approval.

“The Company’s definitive proxy statement relating to the Annual Meeting will include additional details regarding the Amendment, as well as the record date, date, and location of the Annual Meeting.”

Tesla’s last stock split was initiated back in August 2020, about one and a half years ago. When the 5-for-1 split was announced, the company’s shares were trading at about $1,373. During the time, the company noted that its stock split will be held to make “stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.”

Tesla trades at about $1,000 per share today, which is still quite reasonable considering the company’s product roadmap and potential. However, initiating another stock split later this year would allow more investors to buy into the company at a lower price.

It is quite interesting to see Tesla announce a vote for a potential stock split for the 2022 annual shareholder meeting, however. Tesla is just finishing the first quarter of 2022, but the company typically schedules its annual shareholder meeting in the latter half of the year. From 2017 to 2019, for example, the meetings were held in June. In 2020, the meeting was held in September, and last year, it was held way later in October.

There are various reasons behind a company’s stock split. Apart from lowering the entry point for investors, a stock split also helps a company get included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Inclusion into the Dow supports the value of a stock, especially since numerous investment firms track the index. Companies that are included in it, therefore, typically see high demand.

Tesla is already a pretty high-demand stock even in its current form. With the company being the undisputed giant of the electric vehicle sector, and with the auto industry shifting to electric transportation, Tesla is carrying a lot of momentum. Elon Musk’s open communication with owners and shareholders on Twitter also gives the company an edge against rivals in the auto sector.

