Tesla’s Elon Musk has a new title: Technoking of Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a new title, and it is not CEO any longer. An 8-K Filing from Tesla with the SEC reveals Musk’s title is now “Technoking of Tesla.”

The 8-K Filing did reveal that Musk maintained his position of CEO, but the title has simply changed to Technoking of Tesla. Additionally, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn is now recognized as Tesla’s “Master of Coin.”

The filing said:

“Effective as of March 15, 2021, the titles of Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn have changed to Technoking of Tesla and Master of Coin, respectively. Elon and Zach will also maintain their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.”

Musk, known for his satirical sense of humor and quick wit, has served as the CEO of Tesla for the last thirteen years. After joining the company in 2004, Musk became CEO in 2008. Interestingly, Musk’s recognition as Technoking of the world’s largest automotive company could be an ode to his 2020 debut as a music producer when he released “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe” last January. Musk has also hinted in August 2020 that Tesla’s initial European production facility, Giga Berlin, will have a “Rave Cave” underneath of it.

Recently, Musk confirmed that Tesla’s plans for the Giga Berlin rave cave were still on as well. After a follower asked Musk whether the automaker was still planning to build the cave under the new production facility, Musk replied, “Ja,” German for “Yes.”

While the CEO’s new title is likely in reference to his interest in Techno music, Kirkhorn’s new title can also be pointed toward the company’s recent investment in Bitcoin. In a 10-K filing with the SEC in January, Tesla revealed it invested $1.5 billion into the notoriously successful cryptocurrency known as Bitcoin. While the company was not the first to ever invest in the crypto, it was one of the most notable entities to invest such a massive amount of money in the currency. Since the investment, Bitcoin’s value has risen exponentially, providing Tesla with plenty of return on its investment.