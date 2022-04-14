Twitter acknowledges Elon Musk’s “unsolicited, non-binding” $43B offer

By

Twitter has acknowledged Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $43 recent billion acquisition offer, which was outlined in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. A press release from the social media company featured a rather interesting section, with Twitter specifically describing Musk’s offer as an “unsolicited, non-binding proposal.”

Musk’s $43 billion acquisition offer proposed a complete purchase of Twitter at $54.20 per share in cash. According to a filing from the Tesla CEO, $54.20 per share represents a 54% premium over the company’s closing price when he started buying shares and a 38% premium over the day before his holdings were announced.

Twitter noted that its Board of Directors would be carefully reviewing the Tesla CEO’s acquisition offer. The social media platform added that its Board will be determining the course of action that would be in the best interest of Twitter and its shareholders.

“Twitter, Inc. today confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash. The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders,” the press release read.

In his offer, Musk noted that Twitter has a lot of potential, though the company would likely not be able to achieve it if it remains publicly-traded. With this in mind, Musk stated that it would be best to take Twitter private, so that he could “unlock” it. Musk highlighted that his $54.20 per share proposal is his “best and final” offer and that if it is not accepted, then he would need to reconsider his investment in the company.

“Since making my investment, I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company. As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter, and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer, and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder,” Musk’s filing read.

Musk has hired Morgan Stanley as his adviser for his Twitter takeover plans. So far, Twitter investors seem to be appreciative of the Tesla CEO’s proposal, with TWTR stock rising over 10% in Thursday’s premarket. It should be noted, however, that Musk’s offer of $54.20 per share falls below Twitter’s all-time high, which was reached in February 2021. During the time, Twitter shares traded as high as $77.06 per share, though the stock has fallen to about $33 per share as of late.

Twitter acknowledges Elon Musk’s “unsolicited, non-binding” $43B offer