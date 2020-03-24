Elon Musk rushes 1,200 ventilators to Los Angeles, CA Governor confirms

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has donated over 1,200 ventilators on Monday, staying true to his word that he will do what he can to support medical facilities currently struggling against the coronavirus outbreak. California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed the shipment of ventilators in a briefing on Monday.

Addressing reporters, Newsom stated that Elon Musk and team are already working with authorities to distribute the ventilators. The governor seemed very grateful for the donation, describing it as a “heroic” push.

“Elon Musk: how about this? I told you a few days ago he was likely to have 1,000 ventilators this week. They arrived in Los Angeles, and Elon Musk is already working with the hospital association and others to get those ventilators out in real-time. It’s a heroic effort,” he said during the briefing.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom with some praise for Tesla CEO Elon Musk:



"Elon Musk: How about this? I told you a few days ago that he was likely to have 1,000 ventilators this week. They've arrived in Los Angeles. … It's a heroic effort." — Bryan Anderson (@BryanRAnderson) March 23, 2020

In a recent tweet, Musk noted that the ventilators delivered to CA came from China, which currently has an oversupply of the machines. After acquiring the units, Musk and team opted to airship them to Los Angeles, where they could be distributed to medical facilities that need them. Musk also clarified in his post that the 1,200 ventilators airshipped to the United States would be distributed for free.

“Yup, China had an oversupply, so we bought 1255 FDA-approved ResMed, Philips & Medtronic ventilators on Friday night & airshipped them to LA. If you want a free ventilator installed, please let us know!” Musk wrote.

Addressing #COVID19 is a group effort. We are grateful for the discussion with @ElonMusk and @Tesla as we work across industries to solve problems and get patients and hospitals the tools they need to continue saving lives. We're all in this together. https://t.co/MdZ3u8k2nR — Medtronic (@Medtronic) March 21, 2020

Interestingly enough, Medtronic, the company which produced some of the ventilators that were airshipped from China, also confirmed on Twitter that it had discussions with Elon Musk and Tesla about potential solutions for hospitals. Considering that Musk has mentioned the idea of using Tesla or SpaceX facilities for possible ventilator production, Medtronic’s recent statement seems to bode well for the initiative.

Elon Musk has faced some criticism over his previous statements about the coronavirus outbreak. Yet despite his initial stance, Musk and team have stepped up to ensure that medical facilities and workers in the United States are supported. Just this past weekend, for example, Musk and the Tesla team donated 50,000 N95 masks to Seattle. Dr. Kristina Adams Waldorf, who received the N95 masks, stated that the donations were delivered in a lightning-fast manner, as they were arranged in but a matter of hours. More masks were distributed to other medical facilities as well.