Tesla’s Elon Musk goes on a walk with Optimus Gen 2

By

Tesla’s recent video showing off Optimus depicts the second-generation humanoid robot in a different light. In a post on X, Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a video of Optimus Gen 2 walking unassisted and with its external casings removed.

“Going for a walk with Optimus,” Musk wrote in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Elon Musk’s post is the latest video from the electric vehicle maker showing off its humanoid robot, which the CEO has noted will play a vital role in the company’s future operations. When Optimus was initially announced in August 2021, Musk noted that the humanoid robot would be designed to eliminate dangerous, repetitive, and boring tasks for humans.

Going for a walk with Optimus pic.twitter.com/6mLJCUp30F — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2024

Since then, the Tesla Bot program has made some serious progress. During the initial announcement for Optimus in 2021, Tesla only had a static model and a literal person in a robot suit. By AI Day 2.0 in 2022, Tesla had a working Tesla Bot prototype dubbed “Bumblebee” that was built with off the shelf parts. Bumblebee could walk on its own, though its movements were rudimentary.

Tesla also revealed Optimus Gen 1 in AI Day 2.0, though the humanoid robot still could not move around on its own during the event. Optimus Gen 1 was quite special as it was built with Tesla’s custom designed actuators and sensors. By May 2023, Tesla shared a video of Optimus Gen 1 walking without any assistance, and by December 2023, Tesla showed off Optimus Gen 2, which features smooth, humanlike movements.

These improved movements were evident in Musk’s recently shared video, as they showed Optimus Gen 2 having a pretty humanlike gait. In a previous comment on X, Optimus Lead engineer Milan Kovac noted on X that 2023 had been a breakthrough year for the Tesla Bot program.

“We’ve improved our locomotion stack, frequently walking off-gantry without falls and with a faster, increasingly more human-like walking gait. We’ve built a very low-latency & high-fidelity teleoperation system, used to collect AI training data of the bot imitating humans performing certain tasks… When the time is right, our manufacturing lines will be added to that list,” the engineer noted.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla’s Elon Musk goes on a walk with Optimus Gen 2