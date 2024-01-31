Ford takes first step toward Tesla Supercharger access for its EVs

By

Ford has taken the first step toward offering Tesla Supercharger access to its electric vehicle owners by offering a complimentary charging adapter.

Ford was the first large automaker to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapter last year, which would allow owners of the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning to use the Supercharger Network for charging.

Drivers are set to gain access to the Supercharger Network this year, but they will not get far without an adapter that will allow them to plug the NACS adapter into their vehicles, which are fitted with either the Type 2 or the Combined Charging System (CCS) connector.

CEO Jim Farley announced this morning that Ford EV drivers are now able to reserve a complimentary charging adapter soon.

“This is our way of saying thank you!” Farley said. “We want to make charging more convenient for our Ford EV owners, so we’re excited to add Tesla chargers and will continue growing our BlueOval Charge Network. More details soon.”

Ford Adopts NACS

In May 2023, Ford adopted Tesla’s NACS connector, becoming the first major automaker to switch to the company’s charging standard. It was a catalyst for many others joining what CEO Elon Musk called the “NACS coalition,” as companies like GM, Hyundai, Kia, Honda, Toyota, and others flocked to Tesla’s connector.

Ford was set to gain access to 12,000 Supercharger locations. In its initial release, the access was set to begin in Spring 2024, so we are just a few months away.

However, Ford said in October that it would add 3,000 additional Tesla Supercharger locations to the BlueOval Network in a statement.

“Continuous growth of the BlueOval Charge Network, including a critical focus on reliable fast charging, remains a top priority to provide the best possible electric driving experience for our customers,” Bill Crider, Senior Director of Global Charging and Energy Services, said. “With the addition of the Tesla Supercharger Network along with new fast chargers coming to Ford Model e dealerships in 2024, we are working hard to make range anxiety a thing of the past for Ford all-electric drivers.”

