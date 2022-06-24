Tesla Enhanced Autopilot available in the United States and China

By

Tesla Enhanced Autopilot is available in the United States and China.

In the United States, Enhanced Autopilot costs $6,000. Meanwhile, in China, Enhanced Autopilot costs RMB ¥32,000 ($4,779). The features included in Enhanced Autopilot are Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon, and Smart Summon.

Earlier this month, Tesla released Enhanced Autopilot in New Zealand and Australia. In New Zealand, Enhanced Autopilot costs ZD$5,700 ($3,615), and in Australia, it costs AUD$5,100 ($3,579). Enhanced Autopilot offers the same features in all four countries.

Following the release of Enhanced Autopilot in New Zealand and Australia, Elon Musk hinted that Tesla would consider re-releasing Enhanced Autopilot in other countries. Tesla owner Trevor Page inquired about the Enhanced Autopilot program stating that “FSD is still too expensive for what you get.”

Currently, Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) costs $12,000 and offers all the functionality of Basic Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot plus traffic Light and Stop Sign Control. Tesla’s autonomous software options are listed below.

Basic Autopilot – Included with Every Vehicle

Adaptive Cruise Control

Emergency Braking

Blind-Spot Monitoring

Lane-Keeping Assistance

Enhanced Autopilot – $6,000

All Features of Basic Autopilot

Navigate on Autopilot An active guidance feature for Enhanced Autopilot that, with driver supervision, guides a car from a highway’s on-ramp to off-ramp, including suggesting and making lane changes, navigating highway interchanges, and taking exits.

Autopark

Summon

Full Self-Driving Capabilities – $12,000

All Features of Basic Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot

Full Self-Driving Computer

Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control

*Coming Soon* Autosteer on City Streets

