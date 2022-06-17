Elon Musk hints Tesla could bring back Enhanced Autopilot worldwide

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted on Twitter earlier today that he is likely to bring back Enhanced Autopilot as an option for those interested in a more immersive semi-autonomous driving experience than Basic Autopilot, but are unwilling to pay $12,000 for the company’s more advanced Full Self-Driving suite.

In early 2019, Tesla removed Enhanced Autopilot as it transitioned all vehicles to receive Basic Autopilot as a standard option with every vehicle purchase. It has become a mainstay for owners in China and Europe, and other regions, but it has not appeared in the United States for over three years.

After Tesla introduced Enhanced Autopilot in Australia and New Zealand earlier this week, Trevor Page, founder of the Model 3 Owners’ blog, suggested Tesla bring back the Enhanced Autopilot program as “FSD is still too expensive for what you get.” Page went on to suggest Tesla should offer Basic Autopilot for every vehicle, while Enhanced Autopilot would be available for a lower price than FSD as a limited offering. FSD would still be available for purchase at is normal $12,000 tag.

Musk simply replied, “Ok,” hinting the option may be available. While FSD is among the more advanced Advanced Driver Assistance Systems on the market, it is expensive for the value and is not completed. Musk believes Tesla will complete the FSD suite by the end of the year.

The differences between Tesla’s Basic Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot, and Full Self-Driving Suites are considerable, all offering a combination of assistance features that make driving less of a hassle due to increased safety features. While none of the programs are fully autonomous, meaning the vehicles cannot drive themselves without human intervention, they are designed to increase safety and reduce the risk of an accident.

Basic Autopilot – Included with Every Vehicle

Adaptive Cruise Control

Emergency Braking

Blind-Spot Monitoring

Lane-Keeping Assistance

Enhanced Autopilot – Pricing Unknown

All Features of Basic Autopilot

Navigate on Autopilot An active guidance feature for Enhanced Autopilot that, with driver supervision, guides a car from a highway’s on-ramp to off-ramp, including suggesting and making lane changes, navigating highway interchanges, and taking exits.

Autopark

Summon

Full Self-Driving Capabilities – $12,000 or

All Features of Basic Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot

Full Self-Driving Computer

Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control

*Coming Soon* Autosteer on City Streets

Tesla hinted toward adding Enhanced Autopilot last May when source code showed an increase in the FSD Suite, as well as evidence the automaker was planning to reintroduce the mid-tier ADAS. It was never readded after the coding seemed to indicate it would be, but now it seems there is more concrete evidence based on Musk’s communications that Tesla will bring the feature back as a more affordable option for some owners.

