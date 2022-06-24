By

Tesla invited all stockholders, including those as of June 6, to attend the 2022 Annual Meeting.

Tesla scheduled the annual stockholders meeting for August 4, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Central Time. It will take place at Tesla Gigafactory Texas. However, attendees can also attend the meeting virtually via www.tesla.com/2022shareholdermeeting

The Tesla Board recently submitted a proxy statement for the 2022 Annual Stockholders Meeting to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Tesla outlined the Agenda of the virtual meeting in its proxy statement.

Below are the proposals the Tesla Board advises stockholders to approve at the meeting.

Below are the proposals the Tesla Board recommends stockholders vote against at the meeting.

Earlier this month, the Board of Directors moved to execute a 3:1 common stock split, making more stocks available for employees and investors. As the meeting agenda reveals, the Board seeks to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock to 4,000,000,000 shares.

Tesla explained that the 3:1 stock split “would help reset the market price of our common stock so that our employees will have more flexibility in managing their equity, all of which, in our view, may help maximize stockholder value. In addition, as retail investors have expressed a high level of interest in investing in our stock, we believe the Stock Split will also make our common stock more accessible to our retail shareholders.”

Tesla invites all stockholders as of June 6 to vote at 2022 Annual Meeting