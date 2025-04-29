Tesla reveals Semi fleet data, shows off new feature and infrastructure plans

Tesla revealed some new Semi fleet data, as well as a new feature the truck will have, and expanded on plans for infrastructure at the ACT Expo today in Los Angeles.

The Tesla Semi is one of the company’s most anticipated releases, and although it has already made its way into several company fleets, other companies are waiting for the automaker to fulfill their orders.

Tesla recently reaffirmed its mass production date of late 2025, hoping to build 50,000 Semi units annually at a new factory in Reno, Nevada.

At the ACT Expo, Tesla revealed some new details about the truck, including current fleet data, a new feature that will be a big selling point for many companies interested in the vehicle, and future infrastructure plans.

Fleet Data

Tesla has already accumulated over 7.9 million miles across its test fleet, the company said at the event. This includes 26 vehicles with over 100,000 miles on them, an impressive feat considering they are only taking regional runs, as of now.

The most notable companies with the vehicle are PepsiCo. and Frito Lay, both of which have spoken highly of the Semi’s ability to handle longer days. Drivers have reported that the Semi has helped them complete 1,000-mile travel days.

Tesla has more than 26 @tesla_semi with over 100,000miles on them Cumulatively 7.9 million miles across the Semi test fleet Full presentation going up soon ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/3TEpseb29i — Kyle Conner (@itskyleconner) April 29, 2025

The first phase of production units will be integrated into Tesla’s logistics operations for real-world testing, which is something that has already been done.

Customer deliveries are expected to begin next year, something that was reiterated during the company’s most recent earnings call.

Tesla Semi’s New Feature

The semi will equip a 25-kilowatt electric Power Take-Off system that will help companies power auxiliary features like refrigeration, hydraulic systems, compressors, and more.

This is a massive feature, especially for companies that will be transporting perishable goods using the Semi. This will become especially important as it starts making cross-country runs and more companies begin taking delivery of the vehicle as production ramps up.

Cool! @tesla_semi will feature a 25kW e-PTO system to power any loads needed such as a refrigerated trailer pic.twitter.com/Hncwzi6AA8 — Kyle Conner (@itskyleconner) April 29, 2025

Expansion to Public and Private Charging Infrastructure

The Semi utilizes the Megacharger for its charging needs, and many sites have been installed already. Frito-Lay is expanding its Megacharger infrastructure by building eight new piles at its Bakersfield, California, factory.

We reported on that earlier this month:

However, Tesla has many more megawatt-level sites that are under construction for public Semi charging: 46, to be exact.

It also said it has more fleet sites that are underway, one of them being the Bakersfield factory’s infrastructure.