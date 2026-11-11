Tesla extends Cybertruck production as Musk concedes ‘sentimentality’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company will extend Cybertruck production slightly to handle its extensive order backlog.

On Wednesday, Musk announced that “In order to work through more of the Cybertruck order backlog, production will be extended through the end of summer 2027.”

In order to work through more of the Cybertruck order backlog, production will be extended through the end of summer 2027 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2026

Tesla has already attempted to simplify its last months of production for the Cybertruck by eliminating several trim levels and only offering the Cyberbeast, the most expensive trim that starts at $109,990. The other two trim levels, the Cybertruck All-Wheel-Drive and Premium All-Wheel-Drive have both been discontinued.

There has been plenty of backlash against Tesla’s decision to ax the Cybertruck, but the company’s forecast prioritizes Cybercab and autonomy. Factory space at Gigafactory Texas that is not necessary is now being set aside for the Cybercab as the company truly embraces its “transportation-as-a-service” model.

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There is still a slim chance the Cybertruck survives. Last evening, Tesla upfitter Unplugged Performance offered to take the Cybertruck line off of Tesla’s hands and continue building it, along with a CyberSUV.

Nevertheless, Tesla seems to be ending the Cybertruck on its terms after what will be a three-and-a-half-year run. It still does not really feel quite real; I think many of us thought the Cybertruck would be around for years to come.

Musk added more detail, stating that while it was not the smartest move, “there must be some room in this world for sentimentality or what’s the point?”

This is not the smartest move from a profit-maximizing standpoint btw, but there must be some room in this world for sentimentality or what’s the point? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2026

Other EV pickups on the market have experienced a similar fate.

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The Ford F-150 Lightning was axed by the Detroit company due to the continued losses the company took from sales. That truck was never profitable, and Ford is still taking a quarterly loss in its EV side. However, things are moving along as it has plans for a mass market EV pickup, which will likely gather some substantial demand if Ford can get it just right.

Perhaps another extension or even a total change of heart might come. Only Musk knows.