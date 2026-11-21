Tesla has announced that Full Self-Driving version 15 is now rolling out, after CEO Elon Musk said earlier today that the wide rollout would occur in December.

Now, Tesla is rolling out to Early Access Program (EAP) members v15’s first builds, and there are a lot of new improvements.

Tesla explicitly stated that safety improvements come in the form of “25x better handling of safety critical cases.” It is also rolling out “Tesla Reality View,” a new version of the Driver Visualization that appears to be much more realistic and could potential use Unreal Engine, according to the teaser video Tesla posted on social media. This “adds a live visualization of the drive that lets you see & control what FSD is planning to do.”

FSD v15 now starting to roll out – upgrading every part of the end-to-end driving network Safety

25x better handling of safety critical cases Tesla Reality View

Adds a live visualization of the drive that lets you see & control what FSD is planning to do Advertisement - Navigation for start & end of the trip now learns end-to-end from fleet route preferences. Later v15 releases will expand this to the entire route. You also should notice better detection of signs, animals, debris, potholes and standing water, plus more natural speed handling in school zones and inclement weather. Lastly, FSD can now slow for speed cameras & Bike Rack Mode lets you enable FSD w/ bike racks or similar hitch accessories — Tesla (@Tesla) November 21, 2026

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Perhaps the biggest improvements that Tesla mentioned, however, are that of Navigation fixes and better detection and aversion from potholes, debris, and animals, as well as “more natural speed handling in school zones and inclement weather.”

Tesla also added a new “Bike Rack Mode,” which will enable FSD’s use when bike racks or other hitch accessories are attached.

Tesla also revealed the full Release Notes for v15:

Upgraded vision encoder shared between FSD, Robotaxi, and Optimus, which is trained on millions of internet videos for improved generalization and data efficiency, improving the critical intervention rate by 25x.

Introduced Tesla Augmented Reality, replacing all of the explicit model signals into a single end-to-end visualization using less total compute.

Improved navigation by using an end-to-end learned model based on route preference data from the fleet.

Improved parking location selection by using personalized parking history, and the map will now display multiple parking options at your destination.

Improved driver monitoring by increasing vision-based attention monitoring availability with hats and sunglasses and decreasing strictness in higher speed driver profiles.

Improved detection of road signs, small animals, road debris, and chains.

Improved detection of potholes, road details, and avoidance of deep standing water.

Improved speed handling for each driver profile, school zones and speed limits, and inclement weather.

Improved Autoshift functionality by unifying with FSD-based gear predictions.

Tesla Reality View New: real-time generative driving visualization that continuously streams a view from an arbitrary virtual camera situated above your vehicle, enabling you to see and control what FSD is planning to do. Select between fullscreen visualizations, maps or a split view – or choose quiet mode for a calming cabin experience. Upcoming navigation turns display directly in the driving visualization. Turn signals are quieter and fade out after a few clicks.

New: real-time generative driving visualization that continuously streams a view from an arbitrary virtual camera situated above your vehicle, enabling you to see and control what FSD is planning to do. Select between fullscreen visualizations, maps or a split view – or choose quiet mode for a calming cabin experience. Upcoming navigation turns display directly in the driving visualization. Turn signals are quieter and fade out after a few clicks. Speed Camera Slowdown: FSD (Supervised) can now slow down when it detects a speed camera. Press the accelerator or increase your speed profile to cancel the slowdown. If you cancel twice at the same camera, your Tesla saves that location and will not slow down there again. To remove saved cameras, go to Controls > Service > Manage Saved Locations.

FSD (Supervised) can now slow down when it detects a speed camera. Press the accelerator or increase your speed profile to cancel the slowdown. If you cancel twice at the same camera, your Tesla saves that location and will not slow down there again. To remove saved cameras, go to Controls > Service > Manage Saved Locations. Bike Rack Mode With Bike Rack Mode, you can now engage FSD (Supervised) when a bike rack or similar hitch accessory is installed. When Bike Rack Mode is enabled, FSD (Supervised) pulls over near your destination and does not reverse. Autopark, Summon, and Backup chimes and warnings will be disabled.

It sounds like there are some really great improvements, and this is probably just a handful of what other improvements will come from these upgrades. For example, the UI changes will likely come with some other features that will be discovered upon the public having hands-on experience with it.

Musk said this morning that a wide release would occur sometime in December.

We’re looking forward to testing it when it arrives to us!