Elon Musk says Google wants more of SpaceX’s compute, a claim that comes just days after reports suggested the company’s biggest AI customer could be preparing to scale back.

“Not sure who will buy more, but Google has expressed interest in renting more compute from us,” Musk wrote on X late Friday night, replying to a post arguing that Google could eventually rent more capacity from SpaceX than Anthropic does. Musk did not say how much additional capacity Google wants or when an expanded deal might be signed.

Google already pays SpaceX $920 million a month for roughly 110,000 Nvidia GPUs and supporting hardware under an agreement that runs from October through June 2029, according to Reuters. Anthropic’s arrangement is larger. It started in May with all of Colossus 1 at $1.25 billion a month, as Teslarati reported, and is set to reach about $3.1 billion a month once all contracted capacity is delivered in December.

That Anthropic revenue is where the pressure has been building. Anthropic executives reportedly told analysts earlier this month that the deal would not be extended beyond the second quarter of 2027, and a SemiAnalysis note this week said the AI lab may not renew its contract for a cluster of about 50,000 H200 GPUs. Anthropic accounted for nearly a third of SpaceX’s revenue in the third quarter. Musk has countered that Anthropic told him it is “extremely likely” to keep renting and wants “significantly more.”

Musk also addressed reports that SpaceX has been cutting prices. The same SemiAnalysis note said SpaceX lowered its Blackwell spot quote for small clusters from about $15 per GPU hour to between $10 and $12. Musk said that is only part of the picture.

“The rental price for large, coherent blocks of compute configured for high-bandwidth training is increasing, sometimes very significantly, but the price for small amounts of compute (below ~5k GPUs) is decreasing,” he wrote. “Overall, the average rental price per GPU for SpaceX compute is rising.”

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He followed with a jab at the traditional cloud providers: “People have no idea what happens when a super capable hardware company enters an arena of slowpokes. Hyposcalers would be a more accurate description.”

Speed is the argument Musk keeps returning to. Earlier this month, he said SpaceX can bring a data center online in eight or nine months, compared with about two and a half years for competitors, while acknowledging that the 90 day termination clauses in its compute contracts cut both ways. SpaceX is now pursuing a $50 billion supercompute campus in Cochise County, Arizona and a $24 billion gas plant and supercompute facility at Starbase, and both projects face public hearings on December 9.

Most of the capacity a larger Google deal would draw on has not been built yet. SpaceX ended the third quarter with 1.7 GW of nameplate compute and expects to finish 2026 at 2.5 to 3 GW, with roughly 10 GW more planned for 2027.