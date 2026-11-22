Tesla has officially started rolling out the Full Self-Driving version 15 update, and we were lucky enough to get it in the first wave on Saturday night. It comes with a lot of new features, but the biggest is Tesla Reality View, a real-time AI video generation of the outside world that uses less compute than even the earliest versions of FSD driving visualization.

The release notes, which we covered on Saturday, revealed Reality View, Speed Camera Recognition and Slowdown, and a new Bike Rack Mode.

Tesla Full Self-Driving v15.0.1 is downloading!! https://t.co/XRmw9wXaDV — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) November 21, 2026

After spending plenty of time with the suite over the last 18 hours, I have a pretty good grasp of the new features and what you should expect from them when you get them on your Tesla. CEO Elon Musk said that it will wide release in December with the 2026 Holiday Update.

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NOTE: If you’re looking for a review on FSD v15.0.1’s driving performance, I will have a small section breaking down what I noticed over the first drives I took, but I would rather hold off on making any real declarations about it until I have a few hundred miles under my belt. It just feels like I can’t make any real distinctions on anything other than a handful of things Tesla claims in its release notes.

Tesla Reality Vision

Let’s start what I know we are all here for: Tesla Reality Vision is here and it’s absolutely insane. Elon and Co. have also shed a lot of really cool tidbits about the development of it and some of its more intimate details. It’s pretty remarkable what they’re saying about it.

FSD is GTA irl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2026

My first impression of Reality View was that it was incredibly detailed. It is honestly hard to believe, at first glance, that there is not a drone following your car. However, once you reach any sort of signage, it’s pretty obvious that it is not a puzzling of camera angles but exactly what Musk says it is:

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This is real-time AI video generation (no gaming engine!) using just half of one AI4 TRIP accelerator. Let that sink in … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2026

My first rides with it revealed quite a few things.

It’s very impressive how realistic the texturing of the environment is. The grass, trees, buildings, and all of nature is really well rendered. You can see the shifting as you are moving; I’ve seen a lot of people compare it to the early versions of the Will Smith Spaghetti AI Videos, and that feels like a good comparison. It’s very, very good for a first attempt, and if it looks like this now, it isn’t unrealistic to say that it will look very close to realistic in the future. I would think within the next 8 months is probably somewhat realistic.

There is some input lag, and Musk has already addressed that by stating: “Currently, the latency is a bit high due to compute constraints, but we have ways to interleave newer UVE features along the diffusion transformer layers to cut roughly 35% of the latency.” The lag is not something that is a dealbreaker or even that bad, but it is definitely noticeable. It’s still much better than many OEMs UI, which is as simplistic as menus and has tremendously more lag. It sounds like Musk already has a plan that should alleviate this, so that could come soon.



🚨 Tesla Reality View – First Impressions https://t.co/uSTS94P8Qg — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) November 22, 2026

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One of the coolest features of the Reality View is that it will orient itself based on whether you’re moving forward or backward. When backing out of a space, the drone view switches to the front of the car:

🚨 Tesla Reality View in a parking lot: the “drone” shot moved to the front of the vehicle when in reverse, and moves to its regular position upon FSD moving into Drive https://t.co/lbPGkfa1Oq — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) November 22, 2026

Another really nice touch is the quieter turn signal chimes, which start at a normal volume and then subtly get quieter until they are barely noticeable. It’s a very peaceful touch that Tesla added with the v15 update:

🚨 Tesla told the Turn Signals 🤫 🤐 on FSD v15 https://t.co/I3lE8s7Ei9 — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) November 22, 2026 Advertisement -

First Thoughts on Driving Performance

Overall, I have only noticed a handful of things. Driving performance feels very similar to recent FSD versions, but these are two things I caught:

When taking a left-hand turn from the middle of an intersection with a lot of room, the car didn’t just turn left, it actually turned right a little bit and then turned left. This is something you see a lot of very inexperienced drivers do; they’ll be in a Honda Civic and they act like they need to swing it wide to make a very straightforward turn. I have never seen FSD do this. This turn is one I take each day, as it is on my way to the gym. It was absolutely crazy and I was really thrown off by it. I hope this isn’t a new thing.

I didn’t get to see many potholes but I did see a lot of manhole covers, and FSD didn’t do anything to avoid them. In our YouTube video down below, you’ll notice it runs over many manhole covers. I was hoping it was try to avoid these, but I didn’t seem to get that impression.

In the coming days, I’ll do a longer review on the driving performance and whether or not v15.0.1 includes the things that Tesla explicitly mentioned in the Release Notes.