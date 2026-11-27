Elon Musk says the SpaceX shares headed to American children will not be a one time gift.

“I will be donating another share of SpaceX to all kids in America every year,” Musk wrote on X on Thanksgiving. He later quoted Sawyer Merritt’s estimate that the pledge covers about 70 million children, adding, “Vital that children have a stake in the future.”

At Wednesday’s closing price of $127.44, one share for 70 million children works out to roughly $9 billion a year, a figure that would rise or fall with SpaceX’s stock. Musk did not say how the annual shares would be distributed or whether they would also flow through Trump Accounts.

Vital that children have a stake in the future — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2026

The yearly pledge builds on an announcement made a day earlier. SpaceX said Wednesday it will donate one newly issued class A share to every currently active Trump Account, with Musk personally matching the gift. “Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally,” Musk wrote.

Combined with President and COO Gwynne Shotwell’s pledge of more than 2 million shares, that first round totals about 142 million shares worth roughly $18.1 billion. Musk said SpaceX’s share will be transferred next month, while “the share directly from me will be transferred when my lockup expires in June next year.”

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Musk also offered the new shareholders some advice. “If SpaceX succeeds in making life multiplanetary and harnessing even a millionth of the Sun’s energy, it will be worth about a million times the current global economy,” he wrote, calling the goals “absurdly difficult” before adding, “I recommend holding on to your shares.”

The giveaway has grown quickly since October, when Musk first promised a SpaceX share to “every kid in America” in 2027. Shotwell had already committed her own stock to Trump Accounts, with those shares due to reach eligible children in December.

Trump Accounts, also known as 530A accounts, are tax advantaged investment accounts open to any U.S. child under 18 with a Social Security number. The White House said in October that nearly 70 million had been opened, more than 60 million of them through automatic enrollment, though it is unclear how many count as active.

The first gift was announced hours after the FCC authorized SpaceX to deploy up to 1 million Starmind data center satellites. It also arrives as Tesla and SpaceX special committees negotiate a possible all stock merger, which would make every child holding SpaceX stock an owner of the combined company if a deal closes.