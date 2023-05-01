Tesla extends Model S and Model X order halt to more Asia-Pacific areas

By

A few days ago, reports emerged stating that Tesla had halted orders for its two flagship vehicles, the Model S sedan and Model X SUV, in Australia. A look at Tesla’s official website now shows that the halt in orders has been extended to a number of other countries.

As per Tesla’s official website, the order halt has been extended to countries such as New Zealand, Thailand, and Singapore. As of this weekend, both the Model S sedan and Model X SUV’s official webpages in these countries only have the option to “Get Updates” on the vehicles.

Also, similar to Australia, the order pages for the Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV are still active in Thailand, Singapore, and New Zealand. As noted in a Reuters report, it is unclear why Tesla opted to stop orders of the Model S and Model X in specific Asia-Pacific countries, and the company has not provided a notable explanation for the matter.

The Tesla Model S and Model X are Tesla’s two flagship vehicles, though they have been in the market for some time now. Today, however, the Model S and Model X’s sales are vastly eclipsed by the Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV.

This was particularly evident in the company’s Q1 2023 vehicle delivery and production report, which indicated that Tesla was able to sell a total of 422,875 from January to March. This was a new record for the company, though this number was comprised of 412,180 Model 3 and Model Y. Deliveries of the Model S and Model X dropped by 38%.

That being said, Tesla has been aggressively adjusting the prices of its vehicle lineup this year, and during the Q1 2023 earnings call, CEO Elon Musk explained that Tesla could technically sell its cars for little profit today since the vehicles could earn more later, at least when the company achieves autonomy.

“Tesla is in a uniquely strong strategic position. Because we’re the only ones making cars that, technically, we could sell for zero profit for now and then yield actually tremendous economics in the future through autonomy, no one else can do that. I’m not sure how many people will appreciate the profundity of what I’ve just said, but it is extremely significant,” Musk said.

