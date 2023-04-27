Tesla pulls Model S and Model X orders in Australia

By

Tesla has pulled Model S and Model X vehicle orders in Australia, updating its website to reflect that prospective buyers will only be able to receive updates and not place orders for the company’s flagship vehicles.

Tesla updated its Australian Online Design Studio last night to reflect the fact that it is no longer accepting orders for either the Model S or Model X from customers in the country. The $400 refundable pre-order option and Design Studio are inaccessible. These have been replaced by a button that says “Get Updates,” which puts customers on a mailing list.

According to The Drive, an Australian media outlet that first reported the inability to place orders, Model S and Model X vehicles are still being made available for other Right-Hand-Drive markets.

Interestingly, Tesla said in its press release that announced its nearly 423,000 vehicle deliveries for the first quarter that it had transitioned to a “more even regional mix of vehicle builds, including Model S/X vehicles in transit to EMEA and APAC.”

APAC means Asia-Pacific, which includes the Australian market. Tesla did start deliveries of the Model S and Model X in Mainland China this past quarter. It marked the first deliveries of the vehicles since the automaker updated the cars in 2021.

Tesla opened orders for the vehicle several years ago, and the first “refreshed” units of the Model S were seen in Australia earlier this year.

It remains unclear if Tesla is planning to completely eliminate the Model S and Model X from this market. As of now, nobody in Australia has been told by the company that they will be issued a refund for their existing order, so it appears there may be too much of a backlog for the vehicles in the country.

Tesla planned to start deliveries in “late 2022,” its Design Studio said, but these projections, along with pricing, were pulled from the site in late 2021. Tesla has regularly adjusted the prices of its vehicles this year, and supply chain issues over the past few years have made it relatively impossible to predict pricing, especially in markets outside the United States.

Tesla builds the Model S and Model X in only one factory, the Fremont plant, which is located in Northern California. The cars are both low-volume and contribute to less than 5 percent of the company’s total quarterly volume on average.

