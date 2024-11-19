By

Tesla has made it easier for owners towing trailers or other equipment to find compatible Superchargers, following up on company promises to make this a priority over the last few months.

In a post on the Tesla Charging account on X on Tuesday, the company shared a screenshot of the new feature, which prioritizes trailer-friendly Supercharger locations for drivers in Trailer Mode, as well as letting you view compatible sites with a simple tap if not in the mode. The feature was initially spotted in Tesla’s release notes for software update 2024.44 earlier this month, although this is the first we’ve seen of the user interface for the feature.

The announcement was also reported by North American Charging Director Max de Zegher, who noted that the sites also utilize “Please Use Last” signs, which direct other Tesla owners to avoid using the pull-through Supercharger stations unless all others are occupied.

You can see the sign below, as well as the original navigation screenshot shared by Tesla’s Charging account.

The executive also shared an additional insight reiterating the company’s aims to boost trailer-compatible Supercharger stalls:

% of new Superchargers that are trailer-friendly is increasing. If we can add trailer-compatible stalls at a reasonable complexity & cost, we do. https://t.co/psLd9gDEfi — Max de Zegher (@MdeZegher) November 19, 2024

In September, Tesla teased the upcoming feature for trailer-compatible navigation, along with sharing a sentiment similar to de Zegher’s above: that it was working on building more stations with pull-through Supercharger stalls. Meanwhile, the company has been pumping out more Supercharger stalls than ever with its pre-fabricated stall manufacturing technique, cutting down on costs and increasing deployment speed substantially.

Tesla has also been rolling out its V4 Superchargers around the world, and the company earlier this month debuted a long-anticipated V4 cabinet that enables charging speeds of up to 500kW—and up to 1.2MW for the Semi.

In Q3 alone, Tesla opened 2,800 Supercharger stalls, marking a 23-percent increase year-over-year. The company also noted during its third-quarter earnings call that its chargers deliver 1.4TWh of energy, representing a 27-percent increase over the same quarter last year.

