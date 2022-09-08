Tesla fights back NLRB uniform ruling

By

Tesla is preparing to fight back against a recent ruling by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) which ruled that the company must allow employees to wear pro-union attire.

On September 6, Tesla filed for a petition of review with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit asking the court to review the decision by the labor board.

“Petitioner Tesla, Inc. petitions this Court under Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure 15(a) for review of the Supplemental Decision and Order of the National Labor Relations Board,” the document stated. Tesla also included a copy of the labor board’s ruling.

“Because the Board’s Supplemental Decision and Order is contrary to law, Petitioner respectfully requests that the Court grant the petition, review the Board’s Supplemental Decision and Order, set it aside, and grant Petitioner any further relief which the Court deems just and equitable,” the document stated.

Last month, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ruled that Tesla violated the rights of its employees by enforcing uniforms and telling them that they can not wear union merch. This sounds like a silly case of political power being abused since uniforms are a form of workplace safety.

NLRB Chairman Lauren McFerran said that after a 3-2 ruling by the board, Tesla is officially in violation of labor laws. According to the three labor board voters, its encouraging its employees to wear the company uniform violated the 1935 National Labor Relations Act.

This odd ruling by the labor board places importance on unions over safety. Tesla takes safety very seriously and it’s not surprising that it’s fighting back.

You can view the docket on PACER.

