Tesla FSD Beta completes LA to Silicon Valley drive with zero interventions

Tesla’s limited Full Self-Driving beta recently showcased its remarkable capabilities by completing a drive from Los Angeles to Silicon Valley without any interventions from its driver. The feat was achieved not long after the FSD beta took a Model 3 driver from San Francisco to Los Angeles with no interventions.

“This time was even better, since there was only one charging stop and the system was never disengaged at all from start to destination (except to plug in). The car was only under human control for one minute and 15 seconds out of a more than 5-hour drive,” the Whole Mars Catalog host told Teslarati.

Tesla Model 3 owner-enthusiast Whole Mars Catalog shared a time-lapse of his over 5-hour drive on his YouTube channel. Based on the behavior of the Model 3 during the trip, it appears that the Full Self-Driving beta and Autopilot are becoming more and more humanlike. The vehicle also seemed quite cautious in its maneuvers, particularly when it’s utilizing its Navigate on Autopilot feature in freeways.

What is especially remarkable about this recent drive is that the entire trip was completed with no interventions whatsoever, save for a brief stop at a Supercharger when the Model 3 needed to be charged. This was even better than the results of the previous San Francisco to Los Angeles FSD demo, which involved the Model 3 owner intervening for a second after the vehicle completed the trip and crossed the LA border.

Following his recent trip, the Model 3 owner shared some of his insights about FSD and its constant state of improvement. “The fact that it made it all the way down to Los Angeles and then back up with zero intervention suggests that this is more than just luck. The software is getting better,” the Tesla owner wrote in his YouTube video’s description.

Similar to the limited FSD beta’s SF to LA trip, the advanced driver-assist system’s drive from Los Angeles to Silicon Valley was not perfect. Over the course of the trip, the FSD beta still committed some minor errors, but none which warranted an intervention from the driver.

Tesla’s limited Full Self-Driving beta has only been released for a few months, but the improvements in the advanced driver-assist suite’s capabilities have been significant. This is largely due to Tesla’s constant stream of over-the-air updates that include improvements for the FSD beta, as well as the massive amount of real-world driving data gathered by the growing Tesla fleet every day.

Watch Tesla’s Full Self-Driving beta complete a drive from Los Angeles to Silicon Valley without human intervention in the video below.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com or reach out to me at maria@teslarati.com.