Tesla FSD Beta strike reset is coming

Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta testers will soon receive a strike reset, according to Elon Musk who said that the reset was coming. His response on Twitter was to a question asked by Giovanni Asmar for reset strikes on FSD Beta. Elon replied, “Coming,” but so far, we don’t know when that would be. Perhaps in the next update?

Coming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2022

Tesla’s five strikes system is focused on ensuring that its FSD Beta testers are paying attention as they test the software. When the system detects that the driver isn’t paying attention, it gives them a strike. Drivers can get a strike for being distracted, not looking at the road, looking too long at the display, or looking at their phone while the car is driving.

If I tried to play this game #FSDBeta, by tracking my eye movement, would know I’m not attentive and send warnings, eventually disengage, and with too many strikes would take away my access. Car tracks my phone use too What do other car companies do about distracted driving? pic.twitter.com/Li2XotMSHL — 🐶 Earl of FrunkPuppy 🐶 (@28delayslater) December 9, 2021

Previously, Tesla had a three strikes system but that changed when version 10.8.1 came out. Not only did Tesla increase the strikes to five but it reset all the beta testers’ strikes to zero, according to Not A Tesla App.

Tesla’s focus on safety has been criticized by the company’s critics especially those who think that it’s too strict. Although oddly, some of these critics falsely claim that Tesla isn’t safe. Its Safety Score is something that potential FSD Beta testers have to pass if they want access to the software. In order to pass, they have to drive carefully and safely.

Last October, Tesla emailed a few of its FSD Beta testers who were using the software improperly. In one email, Tesla told the beta tester that this would be their only warning to keep their hands on the wheel and to remain attentive at all times while using the software.

Be careful FSD Beta testers. Three strikes and you’re out. pic.twitter.com/zJUW2Ekl3n — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) October 21, 2021

Note: Johnna is a Tesla shareholder and supports its mission.

