Electric vehicle misconceptions still run rampant, survey shows

A recent survey finds that some hilarious misconceptions still surround EVs.

A survey conducted by Leasing Options, which included over 2,000 people from the UK, found that a small minority still hold misconceptions about EVs and their safety. While the vast majority of respondents could discern fact from fiction, indicating that education surrounding electric vehicles has come far, there is still work to be done to make consumers feel safer with these products.

The most common misconception was the belief that it is unsafe to sit in an EV while charging. 7.2% of respondents indicated that they believed this idea, but they might be surprised to know that not only can you sit in an EV while it’s charging, but you can often use an in-car display to watch a movie or even play a video game!

6.5% of respondents had a more dangerous belief about EVs, believing that EVs explode when in a car crash. It is likely true that this misconception stems from media that may be too quick to portray electric vehicles as fire hazards, but research from evfiresafe shows that over the past 12 years, there have only been 14 reported cases of electric vehicles exploding at all. And while any number above zero is a tragedy for those involved, compared to gas-powered counterparts, this is a non-issue.

4.6% believed you could drive an EV without a driver’s license. While this is a terrible idea, some EVs offer easy neighborhood mobility without needing a driver’s license. Notably, the adorable Citroën Ami.

3.9% and 3.4%, respectively, believe that EVs are so poorly designed that you cannot take them through a car wash or that EVs will shock you. For anyone who may still be mystified whenever they see a Tesla driver come out of a car wash completely unharmed, I can assure you that the insulation of the electronic components means that you are perfectly safe.

Finally, 2.8% of respondents believed that EVs had no brakes. And while regen may help reduce the need for friction-based braking in the very near future, current cars are not there yet.

The comforting part of these results is that the vast majority of respondents recognized that these misconceptions were false, showing just how far product knowledge has come in the industry. However, if this survey were conducted in a place with a lower level of EV adoption than the UK, these numbers may be far higher. Hopefully, through more education, people can grow to not only accept but enjoy electric vehicles.

