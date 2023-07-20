Tesla FSD will be transferable for a limited time

By

Tesla finally relented and will allow owners to transfer Full Self-Driving (FSD) from one car to another starting in the third quarter of this year.

During Tesla’s Q2 2023 earnings call, company executives were once again asked about the ability to transfer Full Self-Driving purchases.

“Have you considered allowing FSD transferability as a lever to allow existing customers to upgrade to a new Tesla instead of being locked into existing cars due to the price of FSD?” Asked retail investor Bryan K.

“So we’re excited to announce that for Q3, we will be allowing transfer of FSD. This is a one-time amnesty, so you need to take advantage of it in Q3,” replied Elon Musk.

Musk added that Tesla owners should place an order within the third quarter to qualify for the one-time FSD amnesty. “I hope this makes people happy,” he said.

The decision to allow FSD transfers may translate into sales in the next quarter as many drivers have chosen not to upgrade their Tesla with newer models because of Full Self-Driving. Tesla FSD pricing also tends to go up, so owners who purchased the autonomous software might be reluctant to repurchase it for a new car at a higher price.

Tesla currently offers Enhanced Autopilot in the United States for $6,000 and Full Self-Driving for $15,000. Enhanced Autopilot includes Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon, and Smart Summon. Meanwhile, Full Self-Driving includes all the functionality of Basic Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot, plus Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control.

During the recent TSLA earnings call, Elon Musk reminded the public that the company offers an FSD monthly subscription. Subscribing for Tesla’s Basic Autopilot to FSD capability costs $199.00 monthly. Enhanced Autopilot to FSD capability costs $99.00 per month.

