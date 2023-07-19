Tesla reveals new Cybertruck details

By

Tesla revealed new details about the all-electric Cybertruck during the company’s Q2 2023 Earnings Call on Wednesday.

Since Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in November 2019, much has changed. While the automaker initially planned to offer three configurations of the pickup at price points of $39,990, $49,990, and $69,990, Tesla eventually axed these options as details regarding how many motors and pricing remained up in the air.

While no details about plans for configurations or pricing were mentioned, Tesla finally shed more light on what is going on with the project during the call and in its Shareholder Deck.

Tesla confirmed final validation is ongoing and taking place across the world:

“We are now testing Cybertruck vehicles around the world for final certification and validation. This might be the most unique vehicle product in decades; with that comes trialing and testing new technologies. As far as we know, Cybertruck will be the first sub-19 ft. truck (fitting into a garage) that has both four doors and 6+ ft. bed. Both technologically and architecturally, this vehicle will break a lot of boundaries – very much in line with how we think about vehicle engineering and manufacturing.”

Tesla also stated:

“Cybertruck remains on track to begin initial production later this year at Gigafactory Texas. In addition, we continue to make progress on our next generation platform.”

One of the most sought-after answers Tesla fans and investors have pleaded for with Musk over the past three-and-a-half years is how much the truck will cost and what they will be able to buy after it is released.

Upon the first unit being built at Gigafactory Texas last weekend, speculation has only intensified as many expect the Cybertruck will be delivered to its first customer this quarter. This is based on comments Musk made in previous calls, where he indicated Q3 was most likely when a Cybertruck delivery event would take place.

When we revealed the five best questions retail investors had for Tesla during the Q2 Earnings Call, Cybertruck was one of the topics.

Additionally, Tesla said the Cybertruck “remains on track” for deliveries this year, but did not give a concrete timeline in the Deck.

The company also released several new photos of testing and production:

Musk said that the Cybertruck would be delivered this year and mass production would start next year, but there were no additional details on pricing or configurations.

The Cybertruck is Tesla’s first attempt at a pickup truck and has accumulated more than 1 million pre-orders since launching nearly four years ago. With other electric pickups on the market that have more traditional designs, how the Cybertruck stacks up against those and vice versa remains a mystery.

