Tesla releases terms of Full Self-Driving transfer

In a shocking move, Tesla announced that it would allow the transfer of its Full Self-Driving suite between vehicles for the first time, only allowing it for the duration of the third quarter.

After a retail investor asked whether Tesla had potentially mulled the possibility of allowing a transfer of the FSD suite between vehicles owned by the same account, Musk responded with a surprising answer:

“So, we’re excited to announce that for Q3, we will be allowing the transfer of FSD. This is a one-time amnesty. So, it needs to be — you need to take advantage of it in Q3, but — or at least place the order in Q3 within reasonable delivery time frames. So yes, I hope this makes people happy. This is a one-time thing.”

Tesla has already activated the ability to transfer FSD between vehicles, and there is a list of terms the company is outlining to drivers before they make the commitment, according to a document.

The current FSD transfer program runs from July 20 to September 30, and when the transfer is complete, the FSD suite is forfeited on the vehicle it is being transferred from. It has to be transferred to a newly-delivered vehicle, and owners must take possession in Q3.

Tesla outlines the following conditions to owners:

Be the legal and registered owner of a Tesla vehicle that currently has Full Self-Driving capability included at the time of delivery of the new Tesla vehicle. The vehicle cannot be the subject of a pending cancellation of buyback request. Take delivery of your new titled Tesla between July 20, 2023, and September 30, 2023. Accept the forfeiture of the Full Self-Driving capability on your current Tesla vehicle. Alternatively, you can choose to trade-in your current Tesla vehicle altogether directly with Tesla when you purchase your new Tesla vehicle. Tesla will remove Full Self-Driving capability from your current Tesla vehicle up to one week before your scheduled delivery day for your new Tesla. During this process, your current vehicle will automatically reboot for a few minutes after put in park. The Full Self-Driving capability can only be transferred once and so cannot be transferred to another vehicle or to another person, even if the vehicle is privately sold. This offer cannot be combined with any other promotion, and is not redeemable for cash. Tesla reserves the right to change, modify, or terminate this offer at any time without prior notice. The forfeiture of the Full Self-Driving capability on your current vehicle is non-reversible after you take delivery of the new Tesla vehicle, or we remove Full Self-Driving capability from your current vehicle, whichever occurs first. This remains non-reversible even in the event that you cancel or reverse your purchase after you have taken delivery. Used vehicles and vehicles for commercial purposes are not eligible for this program. Tesla may remove the Full Self-Driving capability from your new vehicle if it determines in good faith that you have breached any of these terms or made any misrepresentations about Full Self-Driving on your current vehicle. This offer cannot be applied retroactively after the new Tesla vehicle is delivered.

