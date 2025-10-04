Elon Musk
Tesla Full Self-Driving v14 gets new release date, Elon Musk details
“Last minute bug cropped up with V14. Released is pushed to Monday, but that gives us time to add a few more features.”
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving version 14 has gotten a new release date after new details from CEO Elon Musk opened up some new perspectives on the suite.
Originally slated for an “early wide release” of v14 this past week, then a launch of v14.1 and v14.2 this week and next week, respectively, delays arose after Tesla’s Autopilot team found some issues within the software.
Musk detailed on X this morning that a “last minute bug” appeared before release, which has now pushed FSD v14’s release back to this Monday:
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2025
Musk also said the delay would give Tesla the ability to “add a few more features,” which seems like an added advantage, although he did not provide any additional details on what these features could be.
In classic Musk fashion, he has teased the capabilities of this version of the FSD suite since it became public knowledge that Tesla was working on it. He said that it is the second most important update for the AI/Autopilot team since FSD v12.
V14 will have a parameter count that is ten times what previous iterations were, which should provide more accuracy and a more human-like operation.
🚨 Tesla is making “significant improvements” in FSD software and plans to increase parameter count by roughly 10x from what people are currently experiencing pic.twitter.com/r974W6ToGi
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) July 23, 2025
Musk has said v14 “feels alive” and has used the word “sentient” to describe its performance. The goal with the new FSD rollouts is to eliminate as many interventions as possible, making it as close to human driving as possible.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk is halfway towards becoming the world’s first trillionaire
Musk’s fortune remains heavily tied to Tesla, which has rallied nearly 100% since April.
Elon Musk has reached a new milestone by becoming the first individual in history to achieve a net worth of $500 billion. Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires tracker confirmed the record Wednesday afternoon after Tesla stock gained nearly 4%, adding an estimated $9.3 billion to Musk’s net worth in a single day.
He now sits more than $150 billion ahead of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, whose net worth also stands at a very impressive $350 billion.
Tesla stock leads wealth surge
Musk’s fortune remains heavily tied to Tesla, which has rallied nearly 100% since April, when the CEO announced he would step back from outside roles to focus more on the EV maker. The company’s market capitalization is back within 10% of its all-time peak, lifting the value of Musk’s 12% stake to about $191 billion.
Beyond this, his 2018 compensation package, which was rescinded by a Delaware judge last year but is still under appeal, could unlock additional stock worth more than $130 billion if reinstated, Forbes noted. Investors see Musk’s refocused leadership as a stabilizing force for Tesla as it pursues ambitious global growth. Tesla has also proposed a new compensation plan for Musk that could bring the company’s market cap to $8.5 trillion and add an additional $900 billion to the CEO’s net worth.
SpaceX and xAI boost portfolio value
While Tesla drives much of his wealth, Musk’s stakes in SpaceX and xAI have added significant upside to his net worth. SpaceX, his private rocket company, recently hit a $400 billion valuation in a private tender offer, valuing Musk’s 42% stake at $168 billion. Meanwhile, xAI Holdings, which merged with social platform X earlier this year, is worth an estimated $113 billion, giving Musk another $60 billion on paper.
These ventures, combined with Tesla’s resurgence, have pushed Musk’s net worth past the half-trillion-dollar mark and highlighted his reach across multiple industries, from clean energy to space, artificial intelligence, brain implants, and tunneling.
Elon Musk
Will Tesla thrive without the EV tax credit? Five reasons why they might
Here are five reasons Tesla might be in better shape without the tax credit being available.
The $7,500 EV tax credit has officially expired, as it came to its closure at midnight on September 30. Many are wondering what will happen to the EV makers in the United States that had a huge competitive advantage over their competitors, a $7,500 discount that could be applied at the point of sale.
Tesla stands to thrive from the lack of tax credit, and although it is hard to believe, brighter days could be ahead for the company, starting with Q4, which began today.
Here are five reasons Tesla might be in better shape without the tax credit being available:
No Tax Credit Means Price Cuts
Tesla has to adjust its pricing strategy now that the $7,500 tax credit is gone, and when it lost the previous tax credit after reaching its cap in 2019, it used a more affordable model to surge sales. At the time, that more affordable model was the Model 3.
Tesla boosted deliveries by over 50 percent that year without any tax credit by simply offering a cheaper model. The credit, in a way, distorts the market, and companies, while attempting to innovate, are able to offer the discount with the help of the government.
Tesla price cuts push EV market toward affordability with broader influence
Companies will now have to weigh what they can discount their vehicles by to keep profits reasonable, but also stoke demand.
Ultimately, Tesla has the ability to use manufacturing and technological efficiencies to increase affordability. It has more control to fluctuate pricing, and price cuts could be on the way.
The Playing Field Becomes Fairer
Companies like Ford and General Motors have also reaped the benefits of the tax credit, but their situation is much different than Tesla’s.
Ford and GM are not profitable on their EV projects, so the EV tax credit has been relied upon to mask high production costs and dealer markups, which have widely impacted their demand. Ford is among the more popular brands that have dipped their toes into the EV market, but they have been forced to adjust their strategy on several occasions due to a lack of profits.
Tesla’s vehicles have been profitable for some time, and the company has been able to make money from its offerings faster. Cybertruck was profitable after just one year of production.
Tesla Cybertruck achieves positive gross margin for first time
Removing subsidies will expose the financial weaknesses of those domestic competitors, and we will likely see those companies scale back their EV efforts in the coming months and years. This will help Tesla more than having access to the tax credit would, which is something CEO Elon Musk has said for years:
First of all, Tesla hasn’t had that consumer tax credit for years & we didn’t ask for this one – GM & Ford did
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2022
In my view, we should end all government subsidies, including those for EVs, oil and gas
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2024
Tesla’s Maturity Shows and Investor Confidence Will Boost
Tesla was once dismissed as a subsidy-dependent startup, but that narrative truly died years ago, as it continued to perform well against competitors even after losing the tax credit.
Musk has said himself that the cancellation of these subsidies “will only help Tesla,” as it will highlight the company’s ability to be self-sufficient.
Elon Musk reiterates call for all subsidies on all industries to be removed
Using things like manufacturing efficiencies and vertical integration, Tesla has been less dependent than others on help to build its cars. If anything, investors will likely see the next few months as a make-or-break period for companies building EVs.
Subsidies Sometimes Can Inhibit True Innovation
Some companies can tend to become complacent when government subsidies are offered on their products. Instead of making things better and trying to find new ways to make cars more affordable, some can lean on the help they’re getting.
After subsidies ended for Tesla in 2019, the company achieved two major breakthroughs: the Cybertruck and its energy storage projects scaled to gigawatt-hours. The argument is not that Tesla becomes complacent with the tax credits, but the company is going to feel more pressure to fight for innovation now that its back is up against the wall.
It already offers a better product from a tech standpoint, so affordability could truly be the next major change we see.
Affordable Models Will Be Even More Sought After
Tesla will launch its affordable models this quarter, and with no more tax credit to lean on, these new cars will be what many consumers go for.
If Tesla can launch a model that is close to $30,000 without a tax credit, the company stands to regain a significant portion of its market share from competitors that have eroded it over the past few years. This will undercut the vast majority of electric cars that are currently offered.
- 2025 Nissan Leaf S Trim – $28,140
- 2025 Fiat 500e Base Trim – $32,500
- 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV – $33,600
Those are the three most affordable EVs available in the U.S. right now, and those prices are without the EV tax credit. If Tesla can get close to $30,000, it will truly make a mark and there might not be all that much of a change in its yearly delivery figures.
Elon Musk
Boring Company buys land near Nashville Airport as Music City Loop advances
The Music City Loop will feature a 9.5-mile underground transit tunnel linking downtown Nashville with Nashville International Airport.
Elon Musk’s The Boring Company has purchased its first parcel of land in Nashville, marking a step toward its Music City Loop project.
As per Davidson County records, the tunneling startup acquired 0.84 acres at 200 Jupiter Drive on September 23 for $937,812 through its Nevada-based LLC, FJ Pads. The property, which is located less than half a mile from Nashville International Airport, currently houses a church and parking lot.
A boring land purchase
The sale actually represents a significant increase in value for the plot’s owners, Pastor Migel Seda and his wife Euralia, as the plot of land was acquired in 2016 for just $210,000. That’s a substantial 347% premium, as noted in a report from The Tennessean.
The Boring Company has not disclosed how the land will be used, but its proximity to the airport has prompted speculations from Tesla community members that it could serve as a staging yard or operations hub for the Music Loop’s construction. The price that The Boring Company paid for the parcel of land is not surprising as well, as Elon Musk’s companies have been known to pay a premium for real estate.
That being said, neither the sellers nor the tunneling startup issued a comment about the purchase.
Music City Loop
Back in July 2025, the Boring Company announced plans to build the Music City Loop, a 9.5-mile underground transit tunnel linking downtown Nashville with Nashville International Airport. The system is intended to provide fast, congestion-free travel for commuters. Expectations are high that the Loop system could be operational as soon as Spring 2026.
“Music City Loop will connect downtown and the Convention Center to Nashville International Airport with a transit time of approximately 8 minutes – using underground tunnels beneath state-owned roadways,” the Boring Company noted on the project’s official webpage.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee shared his enthusiasm for the Music City Loop. “By leveraging the innovation of private companies like The Boring Company, we’re exploring possibilities we couldn’t achieve on our own as a state. This potential partnership represents the kind of forward-thinking, fiscally responsible approach that will define the future of transportation in Tennessee,” he said.
Tesla just got a weird price target boost from a notable bear
Tesla coding shows affordable model details, including potential price
Tesla launches new Supercharger program that business owners will love
Tesla Board takes firm stance on Elon Musk’s political involvement in pay package proxy
