Tesla has opened a futuristic new lobby at Giga Berlin

Tesla reposted footage of the company’s newly opened lobby at Gigafactory Berlin, and some have commented saying that it looks pretty futuristic.

Originally shared by X user Henry Hu on Sunday, the brief shot pans around to show the lobby’s parked and charging Model Y, weaving fluorescent lights, silver accents, a huge panoramic screen and more. Tesla reposted the footage on Monday, specifying that the shots were indeed taken at Giga Berlin, as can be seen below.

According to Hu, the lobby was officially opened to the public for the first time on Sunday, and it features a merchandise vending machine, among other exciting details. Tesla CEO Elon Musk added on Monday that it’s “even better in person and has a robot that pours beer and makes coffee.”

In the footage, you can see some tap handles on the far right side of the frame, just as Musk mentions. Hu’s bio shows that he works for the robotic coffee cart company Cafe X, and he later shared footage of the robotic arm serving coffee and “nitro tea.”

The lobby includes two levels, as well as some seating for guests in both the upper and lower areas. It also includes a large, geometric reception desk, behind which two employees are seated in the initial video. You can see these and other interesting details in photos from Hu’s time at the new lobby below.

The Gigafactory is actually located about 45 minutes outside of Berlin in Grünheide, within the German state of Brandenburg. The facility currently produces the Model Y SUV, and as of March, the plant reached a weekly production rate of around 5,000 units.

Musk visited Giga Berlin last week, and he reportedly said the factory would build Tesla’s €25,000 electric vehicle (EV), though a post on X about the claim has seemingly since been removed. Tesla plans to expand Giga Berlin starting in early 2024, including plans to construct a water recycling plant and add a second production facility, along with a battery recycling plant in the years that follow.

