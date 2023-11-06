Lucid Motors adopts Tesla’s NACS, leaving only Volkswagen and Stellantis

By

Lucid Motors has officially announced plans to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS), meaning the company will join several other automakers in gaining access to the Supercharger network in the coming years.

On Monday, Lucid announced plans to adopt the NACS charging port starting in 2025, as detailed in a press release. Now, Volkswagen and Stellantis are the only remaining holdouts for adopting Tesla’s charging hardware.

Lucid says its vehicles with Combined Charging System (CCS) hardware will also gain access to Superchargers in 2025 via an adapter that’s likely Tesla’s Magic Dock hardware.

“Adopting NACS is an important next step to providing our customers with expanded access to reliable and convenient charging solutions for their Lucid vehicles,” Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson said in the release. “We believe that a unified charging standard, backed by the nationwide rollout of future-ready higher-voltage charging stations, will be a critical step in empowering American consumers to adopt electric vehicles.”

Lucid is adopting the North American Charging Standard (NACS) and expanding access to reliable and convenient charging solutions. In 2025, Lucid customers will be able to access 15,000+ Tesla Superchargers in North America. pic.twitter.com/LBDnsNDa5I — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) November 6, 2023

In recent weeks, Tesla’s NACS hardware has been adopted by Subaru, Toyota, BMW and related brands, Kia and parent company Hyundai, and more since Ford officially announced plans to build the hardware into its future electric vehicles (EVs) in May.

Tesla surpassed its 2,000th Supercharger station in the U.S. last month, and the company is also beginning to deploy its next-generation V4 Superchargers, which offer a charging capacity of up to 350 kW.

Lucid recently produced its first Lucid Air Sapphire, which is a super sports luxury trim of the sedan that starts at a price of $249,000.

