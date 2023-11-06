Tesla Cybertruck seen at Giga Texas appears to have white interior trim

By

A new batch of Cybertrucks has been spotted at Tesla’s Austin, Texas Gigafactory, and one of them appears to include white interior trim.

Drone pilot and longtime Giga Texas observer Joe Tegtmeyer shared photos of eight Cybertrucks in the factory lot on Monday, one of which appears to include white interior trim lining the dashboard. It’s difficult to see in the photos, but at certain angles, one Cybertruck does seem to have a lighter dashboard trim than the others around it.

Eight new Cybertrucks at Giga Texas today! Here are images of the 8 (one has white interioro). Something positive has changed w/ Cybertruck production today, but will now for sure on my next video. VINs for these should be in the 865 to 880 range. More in my video later today. pic.twitter.com/RXJhCMuHgu — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) November 6, 2023

In response to skepticism, Tegtmeyer also shared a follow-up post, including side-by-side photos of the Cybertrucks that highlight the different trims. In one top-down shot from the drone, it definitely looks like the left Cybertruck has a solid white where the dashboard trim runs, while the version on the right matches the other surrounding units. You can see the top-down shot below, as well as one more that seems to show the white dashboard trim from behind.

Some users in the thread also pointed out that they could see white trim on the door panels, though it’s still tough to tell exactly what we’re seeing in the photos. It doesn’t seem out of the question, however, since white interiors and trims have been spotted on past pre-production Cybertrucks, including one seen in March. Tesla also teased a marble dashboard that was supposed to be made from recycled paper upon the Cybertruck’s unveiling in 2019.

Tesla cybertruck with more “round” steering yolk. pic.twitter.com/wspu40VpO3 — Sofiaan Fraval (@Sofiaan) March 1, 2023

Later in the day, Tegtmeyer also shared a longer video of his Monday drone flight at Giga Texas, in which you can see more angles of the white interior trim.

In recent weeks, Tegtmeyer has also spotted a Cybertruck testing a “crab driving” maneuver with the vehicle’s rear-wheel-steering, and he noticed a batch of the electric pickups in the lot just ahead of Tesla’s Q3 earnings call.

The Cybertruck is set to begin delivering to customers later this month, starting with a delivery event scheduled for November 30. Tesla has yet to release pricing information or details on trim configurations or specs, making it challenging to know for sure what interior features initial deliveries will include.

Several Cybertrucks have been seen on public roads in the last few months, even before Tesla’s announcement of the delivery event. The latest sightings include a pair of Cybertrucks seen off-roading in the Tahoe National Forest and a matte black version of the vehicle driven by Tesla’s head of design.

