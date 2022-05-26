By

Tesla Gigafactory Berlin’s planned expansion was formally launched on Wednesday. As per local reports, the initiative would involve the expansion of the Giga Berlin complex by around 100 hectares (247 acres) to the east.

As per Arne Christiani, the Mayor of Grünheide, Tesla has submitted an application for Giga Berlin’s expansion. This would likely prove strategic, as the development plan (B Plan) for Giga Berlin would have to be updated to accommodate the complex’s expansion.

Christiani confirmed Tesla’s new application. “The municipality of Grünheide has punctually received an application for the initiation of a B Plan procedure in the immediate vicinity of the current 300-hectare B Plan,” the mayor said.

As noted in an rbb24 report, the development plan regulates what can be built on a piece of land. It is determined by the municipal council. How the development plan procedure would be carried out has been defined by the legislator in the Building Code (BauGB).

With Tesla seemingly on top of the permits for Giga Berlin’s expansion, the main committee of the municipality of Grünheide should start dealing with the application as early as Thursday next week, June 2, 2022. Christiani noted that this should signal the commencement of the B Plan process.

“Within this process, it will become clear whether all concerns that are relevant in such a B-plan process correspond to the wishes of the community representatives,” Christiani said.

The mayor noted that the majority of the main committee members in the municipal council would likely recommend initiating Giga Berlin’s development plan process. However, Christiani also tempered expectations by stating that the municipal authorization process is expected to take about a year.

Tesla Giga Berlin’s planned 100-hectare expansion is starting: report