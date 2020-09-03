Tesla lands ‘Alien Dreadnought’ contract for Giga Berlin

Tesla has inked a deal with Israel’s Electra Group and its subsidiary, M&E Polska, to perform electromechanical work at the Giga Berlin production facility. The use of electromechanical equipment in automotive manufacturing is frequently related to the use of robotic weld guns, which entails automation in the production process of Tesla’s electric cars. The contract could turn Giga Berlin into Tesla’s next attempt at an “Alien Dreadnought” facility.

The work will be performed by the subsidiary, which is based out of Poland. The deal, which was first reported by The Algemeiner, is worth $80 million.

“We are proud to be a partner in a strategic agreement with a groundbreaking company like Tesla, and see it as a significant milestone in Electra’s positioning as a leading player in the electromechanical field in Europe,” CEO of Electra, Itamar Deutscher, said.

Interestingly enough, Robotics.org indicates that in automotive manufacturing, electromechanical actuators are used in the operation of robotic weld guns. The weld guns “mainly perform spot welding of stamped sheet metal for automotive chassis,” which would infer that Tesla is preparing an automated production process of the Model Y. The company has already indicated that it will initially build the electric crossover at Giga Berlin.

The Model Y is the subject of an entirely new manufacturing process for Tesla. The main goal was to eliminate the massive influx of parts that past models have utilized for their chassis. Tesla managed to eliminate 69 pieces from the chassis of the Model Y, and it is now comprised of a one-piece structure that is built with a large stamping machine. This new structure was highlighted in a teardown of the Model Y performed by Sandy Munro.

Tesla is using a stamping machine for the manufacturing of the Model Y in Fremont at the company’s main production facility. It also plans to begin using a stamping machine at Giga Shanghai in China when the second phase of the facility, which is responsible for Model Y production, is completed.

Tesla Giga Shanghai’s stamping press. (Credit: Tesla)

Electromechanical work relates to mechanical devices that are electrically operated. This could include production equipment at the facility that could automate the manufacturing processes of Tesla’s electric vehicles in Berlin.

CEO Elon Musk has indicated for years that Tesla is working toward more efficient production methods within its Gigafactories. Ultimately, increased manufacturing efficiency would lead to a higher production rate, and Giga Berlin is targeted to build at least 500,000 cars a year. Production is scheduled to begin in July 2021.

Musk has also indicated for an extended period that Tesla’s production facilities will appear to be “alien dreadnought” plants instead of “factories.” The goal is to increase automation technology and manufacturing efficiency as the company’s vehicles increase in demand.

Tesla continues to work toward increasing manufacturing performance, and the company has been vocal for its need for new talent to help in their efforts. During the company’s most recent Earnings Call, Musk requested talented individuals to help with solving manufacturing issues at any of its plants. Automation and engineering of the production lines could improve build quality and annual output volumes.