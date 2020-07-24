Tesla is hiring, even with record-setting unemployment numbers in U.S.

If you are looking for a job, there’s a good chance that Tesla could use you at one of its facilities.

Tesla is looking to hire a massive amount of new employees to help develop its products. In a time where unemployment numbers in the United States are skyrocketing, the electric automaker is growing, and it’s growing quickly and efficiently.

The company held its Q2 2020 Earnings Call yesterday on July 22, and along with many exciting updates to the company’s products, it announced that its new production facility was already being built in Austin, Texas.

Although Tesla is on the cutting edge of the automotive industry, developing world-class, high-technology electric cars that are capable of exceptional performance while maintaining environmentally-friendly standards. At the current time, Tesla is looking to hire, and regardless of education or experience, the company has a job for you.

“We want more people,” said Drew Baglino, Tesla’s Vice President of Powertrain and Energy Engineering. “We don’t find enough people. People who are interested in designing new lines and trying to do things different, Tesla’s got a job for you. And now we’ve got jobs everywhere.”

Tesla has two active automotive manufacturing plants in Fremont, California, and Shanghai, China. The company also has two that are under construction in Austin, Texas, and Grünheide, Germany, which is located near Berlin.

Along with numerous showrooms across the world, Tesla also has a solar panel manufacturing facility in Buffalo, New York.

But more interestingly, the company has proven that it is an outlier in more than one way. Not only is Tesla reporting profitable quarters and showing Year-over-Year growth in terms of vehicle deliveries, but its also ramping up its workforce in engineering and manufacturing.

CEO Elon Musk has said in the past that education is not a factor of whether Tesla would hire someone or not. To this day, he still maintains that point of view. Musk said during yesterday’s Earnings Call that not enough intelligent people go into manufacturing, which is something that production lines across the world need.

“I just want to be clear, at Tesla, we love manufacturing. It’s awesome, and I really think more smart people should be working on manufacturing,” Musk said. In the past, he has stated this point, saying that entirely too many people end up being doctors or lawyers and are not interested in revolutionizing the way products are made.

If a job is what someone is seeking, considering Tesla is a good option. Not only will its new Texas plant employ 5,000 people, but its presence in the region could rescue the state’s unemployed and assist in the recovery of the economic consequences of COVID-19.