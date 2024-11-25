By

Recent reports have revealed that Grünheide police have torn down the encampment of anti-Tesla protesters near Giga Berlin. During the police’s operations, they took down treehouses built by the anti-Giga Berlin protesters, who dubbed themselves as environmentalists who were looking to stop Tesla.

Unfortunately for the Grünheide police, they were left with a rather dirty task afterward—the cleanup of the protesters’ encampment. As noted in a report from B.Z., after the anti-Tesla camp was cleared, the forest resembled a hazardous waste landfill. Paint, silicone cartridges, batteries, plastic tarpaulins, and tensioning straps littered the ground.

What’s worse, the police also had to clean up several plastic buckets that were filled with human waste. As per the B.Z. report, the filled plastic buckets were stacked up next to a makeshift toilet.

This is what it looks like when so-called"environmentalists" leave their protest camp against the GigaBerlin.

“It looks like a hazardous waste dump here. We were here for eight months in heat, wind and weather and now we have to clean up the occupiers’ dirt,” a police officer stated.

The anti-Tesla protesters have been camping in the area for almost nine months. Brandenburg’s Interior Minister Michael Stübgen was looking to ban the camp as early as spring. However, the Higher Administrative Court confirmed the encampment’s initial approval.

The camp was eventually cleared by authorities over repeated violations and alleged crimes committed by left-wing radicals, the publication noted. During the dismantling of the anti-Tesla Giga Berlin encampment, a total of 18 people were detained because they illegally remained in the treehouses and treetops during the eviction process.

Giga Berlin has been subjected to a lot of opposition from critics and protesters over the years. Back in May alone, a large number of anti-Tesla protesters attempted to breach the grounds of Giga Berlin. Authorities had to get involved, with police being on-site with water canons and a clearing rank. A number of Model Y units were also vandalized by protesters at the time.

