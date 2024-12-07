By

Tesla appears to be quietly rebooting its press team, as a new media job listing can now be seen on the company’s website.

After Tesla made headlines for dissolving its public relations and media team just over four years ago, the company now seems to be restarting its media relations efforts with a Vehicle Communications Manager position listed on its careers page. The job is located at the company’s factory site in Fremont, California, and its responsibilities include overseeing public-facing media initiatives in accordance with Tesla’s products.

Tesla writes as follows in the job description:

As the Vehicle Communications Manager, you will be responsible for managing all external data communication relating to vehicle programs and coordinating efforts with external media. This includes closely collaborating with technical staff on vehicle metrics, managing external vehicle data to achieve consistency and accuracy, approving website content and enabling external media access to assess product.

Your work will include advising on new product target setting and assessing program developments as an early customer-ambassador. You will work closely with a wide spectrum of technical and business teams in addition to Vehicle Program Managers, Vehicle Technical Leaders and company executives to align on public facing data and help the world appreciate the impact of Tesla products.

You can see the full Vehicle Communications Manager job listing here on Tesla’s website.

Over the past few years, Tesla hasn’t had any kind of traditional public relations team, so the listing is certainly a shift from the social-media-only ethos held since late 2020. The dissolving of the PR department was expected to be replaced with social media, and Elon Musk since purchased Twitter and turned it into X, while many Tesla executives have also started to be more vocal on the platform.

It’s also not clear yet whether Tesla will hire more employees to work under a larger umbrella of a press department, or if the company will keep things lean with just the Vehicle Communications Manager. In any case, many investors, journalists, and general enthusiasts in the Tesla community have called for Tesla to reboot PR initiatives, so it appears the company may be responding to these requests or simply preparing for its next stage of growth with such a team.

Following the decision in late 2020, Elon Musk doubled down on his reasoning for the move, emphasizing citizen journalism and Tesla’s focus on the product as key reasons for getting rid of its PR team. Since then, Musk has regularly defended a model in which executives and employees directly respond to inquiries on X, instead of a more traditional model utilizing a press department.

Other companies spend money on advertising & manipulating public opinion, Tesla focuses on the product.



I trust the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2021

In April, Tesla also launched widespread layoffs that included its advertising team, just six months or so after the company had begun leaning back into ad efforts following a similar pivot away to that with its media team. Musk talked about launching “small-scale” advertising efforts last year, and it has seemed to continue with that strategy even following the layoffs earlier this year.

